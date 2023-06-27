Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For those who don’t want to check into a hotel, there is a budget-friendly alternative: the aparthotel.

Long seen as the boring but functional alternative to traditional hotels for business travellers, stylish versions more akin to boutique boltholes have been popping up all over the country in recent years.

They come with their own private kitchens, and sometimes even a lounge, which will provide couples and even families with much-needed space in which to relax. Unlike cottages or Airbnbs, there’s generally much better availability, flexibility and facilities, just like hotels. We’re talking everything from gyms and spas to bars and collaborative workspaces.

So, if you’re someone who takes the phrase “a home away from home” seriously and are looking for the best of both worlds, we’ve found some of the best options to check in to around England.

The best aparthotels in the UK are:

Best aparthotel for a workation: Your Apartment Clifton Village

Location: Clifton, Bristol

The longer you stay here, the greater the discount you’ll get (Your Apartment)

This Your Apartment’s outpost is in the heart of leafy Clifton Village, where cute coffee shops and gourmet delis are just a stroll away. Each of the 34 studio apartments come with a double or king size bed, kitchenette, dining tables and chairs. Everything is contactless – you can check yourself in via your mobile phone. If you stay for a week or more, for a workation (there’s a co-working space in the building), for example, they’ll even give you a discount.

Best aparthotel for gin-lovers: Kingsland Locke

Location: Hackney, London

As well as a gym and co-working space, you’ll find a gin distillery and microbrewery here (Ed Dabney)

Locke has a small empire of design-led aparthotels in London, including the Kingsland Locke in the heart of Dalston. Upstairs, there are 124 apartments, subtly attired in mossy green, each with a full-sized kitchen. But perhaps the best bits are found elsewhere in the building, where, aside from a gym and co-working space, you’ll find KRAFT Dalston, a gin distillery and microbrewery in one.

Best aparthotel for gym buffs: Native Manchester

Location: Picadilly, Manchester

Choose from bijoux studios to a two-bed penthouse duplex (Native)

Just two minutes’ walk from Manchester Piccadilly train station, this collection of 166 smart apartments is housed in a warehouse that once stored bales of cotton imported from the US. There are seven different styles of room to choose from, including bijoux studios all the way up to a two-bed penthouse duplex. Every apartment has its own fully equipped kitchen, lounge space and king-size beds. There’s plenty to keep you busy in the building, including a restaurant, cinema and even a studio offering fitness classes.

Best aparthotel for waterfront views: Staybridge Suites Liverpool

Location: Liverpool

Enjoy views of the Royal Albert Dock during your stay (Staybridge Suites Liverpool)

A short walk from Tate Liverpool is IHG’s pet-friendly Staybridge Suites. You have the option of two different sized apartments – a smaller studio suite or a one-bedroom suite with a lounge spacious enough for a sofa bed for guests. If you’re in one of the 132 guest suites that offer stunning views of the Royal Albert Dock, you may well be tempted to stay in and enjoy the view. Otherwise, the city’s waterfront bar scene is ready to be soaked up. Oh, and they’ll treat you to breakfast the morning after.

Best aparthotel for relaxation: Hiding Space Westgate Apartments

Location: Bath

Apartments come with an airy, Scandi-inspired aesthetic (Hiding Space Westgate Apartments)

Hiding Space has a few boutique-style aparthotels in Bath but the most centrally located is Westgate Apartments, just a few paces from the city’s celebrated Thermae Spa. While perfect for a couple, you also have the option of adding sofa beds to the airy, Scandi-inspired living rooms for bigger groups. There’s no on-site gym or restaurant here, but with the city’s gorgeous, honeyed architecture and vibrant food scene right on the doorstep, you’re unlikely to spend much time indoors.

Location: Christchurch, Dorset

It’s all about the views here (The Captain's Club Hotel & Spa)

Perched on the edge of the River Stour in Christchurch is the Captain’s Club Hotel & Spa, which has a set of 12 self-catering apartments designed for groups. It’s all about the views here – the floor-to-ceiling windows in the lounge area look out over the river and across to the Hengistbury Head nature reserve. To welcome you to Dorset, a hamper of local treats, including a bottle of the award-winning sparkling wine from nearby English Oak vineyard, awaits.

Best aparthotel for home cooking: Hyatt House Manchester

Location: Manchester

Whip up your own breakfast or have it delivered ready-made (Hyatt House Manchester)

Hyatt House Manchester’s 116 studios and one-bedroom suites sit snugly between the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University. The Laureate restaurant and The Graduate bar pay homage to its location but it’s the 18th-floor lounge, with high-flying views of the city, that’s the real star here. Breakfast is included – right now you can order ingredients to cook in your own kitchen or get it ready-made… just like room service.

Best aparthotel for city stays: Stay Camden

Location: Camden, London

Step out onto the balcony to enjoy the London skyline (Stay Camden)

Stay Camden is made for workations – downstairs is hip co-working space LABS Collective, while, upstairs, you’ll find 169 apartments ranging from an airy one-bed to a spacious three-bed. Regardless of size, each of the Scandi-inspired apartments offers a fully-kitted kitchen and lounge area as well as a balcony to enjoy the London skyline. Pootle along the towpaths of Regent’s Canal to access the bars and restaurants on Camden High Street.

