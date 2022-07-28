Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Since the start of the 21st century, no other part of London has changed quite as much as Shoreditch. What was once an almost no-go outpost of the capital, butting up against the Square Mile, has become prime real estate – a bustling, buzzing hive of creative energy, ranging from art and fashion to media, music and tech. When all of that arrives, then great food, nightlife, shopping, and – of course – hotels, will surely follow. With the newly opened Elizabeth Line making it easier than ever to head east, here’s our guide to some of the best places to rest your weary head after a day of street food, craft beer, hipster-spotting and vintage shopping.

Best for a classy home away from home: Hoxton Shoreditch

(The Hoxton)

This is a hotel brand where, if you’re visiting a city lucky enough to have one, you should be sure to book a night or two, but the Shoreditch version is the original. The gorgeous bedrooms – ranging from ‘shoebox’ to ‘roomy’ – are a lesson in mid-century industrial chic, with wood panelling, designer chairs and lighting, and rainfall shower heads in the well-appointed bathrooms. There’s also an in-room continental breakfast, an excellent rooftop Mexican-themed restaurant, and the whole establishment is centred around the legendary Hoxton Grill. The trendy and welcoming communal spaces include a working space lobby with bar, library and meeting rooms.

Price: Doubles from £269

Book now

Best for an artsy, sophisticated adventure: One Hundred

Have a stay in this chic space (One Hundred)

A short stumble from the buzzy Rivington St and Curtain Rd, this newly opened, high-end independent offering is a heady mix of classy hotel elegance and mid-century modern cool. Warm, woody, muted tones stretch from the welcoming reception right up to the airy designer accommodation, with its Miami pops of colour, sleek finishing, seating areas and amazing views. Speaking of views, the rooms ain’t got nothing on the rooftop bar and restaurant, which will give you some of the best panoramas of London you’ll see at a hotel, along with delicious Californian treats, such as beef rib tacos, or soft shell crab burgers. Be sure to try the White Negroni, too.

Price: Doubles from £269

Book now

Best for the high-end all-rounder: Mondrian

Mondrain is connected to the Curtain members club (Mondrian)

The Mondrian comes to Shoreditch, taking up residence in the sprawling old Curtain Hotel building, and retaining the Curtain members club. The cool and luxurious rooms are generously sized, and all have a very welcome steam room facility in their showers. Wes Anderson-esque ground floor bar Christina’s puts a fresh twist on the cocktail menu by only sourcing products from local independent suppliers. Food-wise, the newly opened Laurel’s serves seasonal Californian fare next to their rooftop pool, while below ground the Andalusian BiBo is the latest offering from Michelin-starred Dani Garcia (order the gazpacho soup).

Price: Doubles from £269

Book now

Best for budget without the compromise: Z Hotel Shoreditch

Spend a little less at the Z (Z Hotel)

You can plant yourself just two minutes from the Silicon Roundabout, ensconce yourself in top notch fixtures and fittings – soft sheets, comfy bed, big screen TV, hi-tech lighting and sleek bathroom – and not pay through the nose. The most budget option on our list, Z’s compact accommodation offerings are perfect for a one or two-night stay if you need a decent place to kip, get ready, and then just get out there. Everything is almost literally within arm’s reach, with a frosted glass screen dividing the modern bathroom from the rest of the space. So don’t share it with someone you’re not on intimate terms with...

Price: Doubles from £50

Book now

Best for design-infused sleep-overs: Boundary London

Boundary serves up great food and drink on its trendy terrace (Boundary)

The New York loft aesthetic and ex-industrial Shoreditch go together incredibly well, as realised in this cool and sleek boutique offering, found moments from excellent bars such as The Book Club and Queen of Hoxton. There’s a whole village under the roof too, with a bakery, deli, grocery store, mandatory rooftop eatery – serving elevated (pun intended) British food – and the brand new addition of a bar and brasserie. The 17 rooms are individually decorated, by Terence and Vicki Conran no less, so no design detail has been overlooked.

Price: Doubles from £231

Book now

Best for a cool and relaxing stay: Montcalm East

Indulge in a spa treatment during your stay here (Montcalm East)

You know you’re off to a good start when the building itself is an optical illusion. Sitting a few minutes away from Old Street tube station, this triangular-shaped (or is it?) luxury hotel is an ode to the creative spirit which kick-started the rebirth of Shoreditch in the late 1980s. Beyond the tasteful and angular aesthetic, the luxurious touches are palpable, with a highly recommended Jet Lag spa treatment (don’t worry if you haven’t been on a plane), a photo lab where guests can print their snaps using the studio’s smartphone printers, and a truly excellent restaurant serving ‘best-of-British classics’ such as… pizza and spaghetti. Mind-bending stuff.

Price: Doubles from £182

Book now

Best for a dirty weekend: Mama Shelter Shoreditch

Try Mama for a one-of-a-kind experience (Mama Shelter)

If you want an extra level of quirk and playfulness sprinkled over your already leftfield Shoreditch experience, go and see Mama. Designed in collaboration with French interior designers Maxime Dion & Florence Arles, a tasteful maximalism engulfs the communal areas, whereas the bedrooms have an equally playful yet more laid-back approach to their interior design. If you want to add an extra… er… dimension to your stay, ​​you can purchase a ‘Mama Sexy Box’, and most rooms have a mirror that looks onto the bed. Worked up an appetite? Mama Restaurant serves up tasty French cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere – though not quite as relaxed as the availability of a ‘Sexy Box’ would suggest – and there’s an excellent garden cocktail bar too.

Price: Doubles from £185

Book now

Best for an immersive Shoreditch experience: Shoreditch House

This members-only hotel is really something (Shoreditch House)

Behind an innocuous door on a side street, opposite the shipping container pop-up mecca BOXPARK, lies the Shoreditch iteration of the (in)famous members club Soho House. You don’t need to be a full member to stay, but you do need to join up to Soho Friends, which gives you access to Soho House bedrooms, Studios and events. A separate lift from the main club brings you to the bijou New England-style accommodation, but the sense of luxury, design and little touches elevates the experience – with great urban views, freshly baked cookies, turn down service and high-end toiletries. With this and access to the club – with its rooftop pool, game room, events, late night bar and two restaurants – during your stay, it makes for a truly fantastic Shoreditch base camp.

Price: Doubles from £170 excl membership

Book now

