Be honest: how often do you read? Growing up, I was always surgically attached to a book, sneaking tomes and torches under the covers to read well past my bedtime. However, reading has sadly slid down the list of priorities in recent years. Somewhere between children, work and countless school WhatsApp groups, I paradoxically find it hard to make space in my life for something I logically know I love: reading. By the time I finally have an hour to myself, the temptation to switch my brain off and doomscroll on my phone while watching the latest true crime documentary usually wins.

We all know the psychological, intellectual and cognitive benefits that reading can bring, so why do so many people put it off when life gets busy? Why can it feel so hard to make space in your life for books? What happened to just being able to read for fun? Stats back this up: only half of UK adults say they read regularly for pleasure, while 35 per cent of adults say they are “lapsed readers” who used to read regularly, but have stopped, whether because of difficult life events, mental health issues, or, a major culprit, too much time spent on social media.

open image in gallery ‘Reading retreats are the antithesis to the instant gratification and stress of all the screen time that's forced on us now’ ( Kate Hollingsworth Photography )

I decide that a change is needed. There’s a stack of books on my bedside table nearly as high as the table itself, and no motivation to read them. I know I need some habit-building tools to make reading an essential part of every day, not a luxury, so the neglected bookworm in me decides to book a reading retreat.

The trend is on the rise, fuelled by online trends like #BookTok and the desperate need many of us have to force ourselves to actually switch off. According to Expedia’s latest Unpack ’26 report, 91 per cent of travellers say they’d be interested in taking a trip “centred around reading, relaxation and quality time with loved ones”, while searches for “book retreats” and “book club retreat ideas” are up 100 per cent and 275 per cent respectively on Pinterest.

Getting lost in a story and stepping away from the news cycle or work deadlines is very cathartic and aligns with the trend to be more mindful and slow-living Emma Donaldson, founder of Boutique Book Breaks

Determined to kickstart my literary addiction once again, I book a weekend with Boutique Book Breaks, which promises “curated bookish activities” at the four-star Burley Manor in the New Forest with all food and drink included, and, most importantly, lots of time to read. The thought of snuggling up by a fireside under a blanket with a new hardback, peace and quiet and meals on tap sounds delightful, but I’m nervous too. Will one weekend away be enough to rekindle my love of reading and instil better reading habits for years to come?

I head to the retreat with my suitcase stuffed ambitiously full of novels. As soon as I arrive at the reading lounge, I see friendly fellow bookworms sipping cups of tea, noses in their Kindles, and immediately feel at home. We each claim an armchair for the weekend and it soon feels like home, but the luxurious setting means if we fancy some alone time, we can escape the group setting, too: to the spa, to the Jacuzzi or within the wider fabric of the hotel.

Emma Donaldson, the founder of Boutique Book Breaks, brings along copies of novels she personally loves and recommends, in a variety of genres, and I soon find some that are right up my street. I devour The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden in a day, heart thumping in the way only a great read can provoke, then binge Fundamentally by Nussaibah Younis, snorting with laughter all the way through. In our busy digital world, where phones never stop buzzing and smartwatches constantly ping with notifications, it’s refreshing to leave my phone in my room and relax mindfully with one of life’s simple pleasures: a compelling page-turner.

open image in gallery The luxurious setting means that if we fancy some alone time, we can escape the group setting ( Kate Hollingsworth Photography )

Along the way, as well as lots of quiet time to read, there are other diversions: pilates classes, spa treatments, country walks, a wholesome Jane Austen quiz and talks with esteemed authors, one each day. Emma works closely with publishers to ensure attendees receive early access to new novels from diverse voices. Each attendee is sent advance copies of the books (though there’s no quizzing or shaming if you haven’t quite found the time to read them beforehand), and cosy fireside chats with each author are a fascinating glimpse into the ideas and life experience that went into writing the books, taking the reading experience to a new dimension.

There’s also a session with a bibliotherapist, Sam Smith, who attentively asks all the right questions to explore my relationship with reading, delving into why certain books resonate more than others, and offering a thoughtful “fiction prescription” with some truly tailored recommendations I feel galvanised to dive into.

open image in gallery ‘Getting lost in a story and stepping away from the news cycle or work deadlines is very cathartic’ ( Kate Hollingsworth Photography )

Emma says she believes reading retreats are such a growing trend because people are looking for an excuse to slow down and switch off. “Reading retreats are the antithesis to the instant gratification and stress of all the screen time that’s forced on us now,” she explains. “Getting lost in a story and stepping away from the news cycle or work deadlines is very cathartic and aligns with the trend to be more mindful and slow-living. Reading teaches empathy and provides new perspectives, which I also think is important in a polarised world.”

The weekend ignites an excitement about literature where guilt usually sits, and I feel a lump in my throat as the hours slip past and it’s soon time to head home. I’m determined to use the habit-building and renewed excitement about reading that I’ve gleaned from this weekend and bring it into my daily life.

When I get home, instead of guiltily feeling I should read, I’m excited to pick up where I left off. I get lost in a novel, this time the wonderful Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors. Over the weeks following the retreat, the bedside stack of books that I’ve been promising to read for months is eagerly devoured, and my Kindle needs more frequent recharging than ever.

Even after a particularly draining day, the Netflix button on the remote promising a grisly new murder documentary just doesn’t seem as appealing as usual. Rather than simply providing a relaxing weekend away, the reading retreat has done what I hoped most deeply it would. It’s reset my love of reading and gently reminded me why, ever since I could read, books have always felt like home.

Deborah’s stay was hosted by Boutique Book Breaks.

How to do it

The next retreat from Boutique Book Breaks takes place from 6 to 8 March 2026 at Burley Manor, the New Forest, with shared rooms costing £650 and private rooms costing £900, all food, drink and activities included. Find out more at boutiquebookbreaks.com.