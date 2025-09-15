Escape to the Aegean: Win a Luxury Holiday for Two
Don’t miss your opportunity to win an incredible trip across the iconic destinations of Turkey and Greece
We’ve partnered with Celestyal Travel to give one lucky winner and a guest the chance to experience an unforgettable journey across Turkey and Greece — a once-in-a-lifetime prize worth over £5,000.
Your adventure begins with return flights from London Gatwick to Izmir on 9 May 2026, where you’ll enjoy six nights in a 4-star hotel on the stunning Cesme peninsula. From there, you’ll fly to Athens for a night in the heart of the Greek capital before embarking on a 7-night Idyllic Greece cruise onboard Celestyal Journey. Sailing from Piraeus on 16 May 2026, you’ll discover breathtaking islands, enjoy full-board dining, onboard entertainment, and daily activities — plus €50 Celestyal Pay onboard credit per person and complimentary Wi-Fi to make every moment even more memorable.
With all in-destination transfers included, as well as port charges and gratuities, you’ll be free to focus on what matters most: taking in the sights, culture, food and history of this magical region. Whether you’re exploring Turkey’s Aegean coast, strolling through Athens, or relaxing on deck as the Aegean glitters around you, this is the ultimate escape.
The competition is open from 15 September to 10 November 2025. To enter, simply fill out the form below and you could be setting sail on the adventure of a lifetime.
Terms and conditions: 18+, UK residents only. Promotion closes at 23:59 GMT on Monday 10th November 2025. The winner will be drawn at random after the promotion closing date and will be contacted by email by 16th November 2025. Prize is valid only for the 9th May 2026 departure. The prize is for two people sharing a double room. Prize is non-transferable and non-redeemable for cash or alternatives. Valid for named winner and one guest only. Cruise element is subject to Celestyal’s Booking Terms & Conditions, Terms of Carriage, and current embarkation protocols at celestyaltravel.com. All travellers must hold valid passports and any necessary visas. Celestyal Travel reserves the right to amend or withdraw the offer due to operational or unforeseen circumstances. This prize is based on live availability at the time of search. Celestyal Travel does not hold guaranteed allocations on flights or hotel rooms. If any element of the prize (such as specific flights or hotel accommodation) becomes unavailable, an equivalent of similar standard will be offered. The prize is offered in partnership with The Independent and is not for resale or promotional use by third parties.