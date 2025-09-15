Escape to the Aegean: Win a Luxury Holiday for Two

We’ve partnered with Celestyal Travel to give one lucky winner and a guest the chance to experience an unforgettable journey across Turkey and Greece — a once-in-a-lifetime prize worth over £5,000.

Your adventure begins with return flights from London Gatwick to Izmir on 9 May 2026, where you’ll enjoy six nights in a 4-star hotel on the stunning Cesme peninsula. From there, you’ll fly to Athens for a night in the heart of the Greek capital before embarking on a 7-night Idyllic Greece cruise onboard Celestyal Journey. Sailing from Piraeus on 16 May 2026, you’ll discover breathtaking islands, enjoy full-board dining, onboard entertainment, and daily activities — plus €50 Celestyal Pay onboard credit per person and complimentary Wi-Fi to make every moment even more memorable.

With all in-destination transfers included, as well as port charges and gratuities, you’ll be free to focus on what matters most: taking in the sights, culture, food and history of this magical region. Whether you’re exploring Turkey’s Aegean coast, strolling through Athens, or relaxing on deck as the Aegean glitters around you, this is the ultimate escape.

The competition is open from 15 September to 10 November 2025. To enter, simply fill out the form below and you could be setting sail on the adventure of a lifetime.