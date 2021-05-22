WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy says the hotly anticipated fourth season of Fargo “doesn’t live up to the promise of the first three seasons”.

Fargo is an anthology series. Each season tells a different story inspired by the Coen brothers’ classic film of the same name. Season four follows rival crime syndicates in 1950s Missouri.

Jacob criticises this series for being too ‘complex’, with ‘too many characters’.