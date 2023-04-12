What is Hydration? | Decomplicated

Water accounts for around 55 to 60 per cent of our body weight and is essential for the proper functioning of all our cells, muscles and organs. Living a healthy lifestyle is therefore dependent on maintaining proper hydration, but despite the information out there, many people still neglect to do so.

So what does maintaining good hydration look like? How can we all get better at it, and what sort of results can we expect to see?

Independent TV‘s Decomplicated series explains hydration.