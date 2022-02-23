Liz Truss has called for English football clubs to boycott a potential Champions League final in St. Petersburg over Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine.

European football’s showpiece event is currently scheduled to go ahead in the Russian city, however reports suggest Uefa are considering changing the venue.

When asked on BBC Breakfast if British teams should “boycott” the final, Ms Truss suggested she personally “wouldn’t want to be part” of it.

“That’s a matter for the teams [to decide]. But if I was a player I certainly wouldn’t want to be part of that.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.