Alarming footage from Alabama shows the moment emergencey services rescue people from a flooded road in Hoover amid flash floods.

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous flash floods in some areas around in the US state of Alabama and said between six and ten inches of rain (15-25 cm) fell in some places on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Emergency management officials in Jefferson and Shelby Counties reported that many residences and roads were flooded and water rescues were being conducted.