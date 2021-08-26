Six power plant smokestacks in Alabama crashed to the ground after a controlled implosion was carried out using dynamite.

Workers toppled the structures in mere seconds at the now-decommissioned Colbert Fossil Plant, which operated in northwest Alabama for more than six decades.

Video of the implosion captured the towers being reduced to a pile of powdery rubble after workers shouted "fire in the hole".

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said the project was part of its move away from coal and towards cleaner fuel options.

They said the implosion was part of a $43million project to prepare the site for cleaner energy development.