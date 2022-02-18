Baby dinosaur found in the stomach of 93-million-year-old ‘killer’ crocodile

A baby dinosaur has been found in the stomach of a 93-million-year-old crocodile in eastern Australia.

Advanced nuclear and synchrotron imaging confirmed the crazy findings with it being based on remains found in the fossilized stomach contents.

Senior Instrument Scientist Dr. Joseph Bevitt said: “In the initial scan in 2015, I spotted a buried bone in there that looked like a chicken bone with a hook on it and thought straight away that it was a dinosaur.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here