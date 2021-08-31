Aerial footage shows a tiny island off the coast of Greenland, recently discovered by luck by scientists who believe it is the world’s northernmost point of land.

In July, the group of researchers flew by helicopter to what they thought was Oodaaq, an island discovered in 1978 and previously known as the world’s most northerly point, to collect samples. But they soon realised they were on an undiscovered island 800 metres further north.

The 60-by-30-metre island was apparently revealed as a result of shifting pack ice.