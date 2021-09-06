Video footage shows an intense hailstorm with gusty winds in the southeast part of Arizona on Sunday afternoon, September 5.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon for parts of Pima, Cochise, Graham and Gila counties as winds hit 60mph.

The weather service in Phoenix said Saturday in a weather update that “the areas that see fairly continuous rainfall, or at least thick cloud cover on Wednesday will struggle to reach 90 degrees,”

Continuous bad weather is expected across Arizona from Wednesday into Thursday morning.