Arizona residents have been left without water and displaced after monsoon flooding hit the area.

April Duncan and her 12-year-old son's home was destroyed after the floodwaters ravaged the property.

With nowhere else to go, Ms Duncan is now living in her car.

Another resident was sleeping in her mobile home when it was moved 15 feet away by the floodwaters.

While funding is available for a recent Telegraph fire, The City of Globe is seeking assistance after the damage caused by flooding and amplified by burn scars is not.

"This is a true emergency we need some help here," Globe Mayor Al Gameros said.