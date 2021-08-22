Two toddlers among at least 10 dead as 31 missing after flooding hits Tennessee

Catastrophic flooding in Tennessee left at least 10 people dead and more than 31 missing as heavy rain washed away homes and roads. At least 10 people, including two toddlers, have died during severe flooding in Waverley, around 60 miles west of Nashville, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed. Among the victims were seven-month-old twins Ryan and Rieligh Rigney who were pulled away from their father when floodwaters swept through their apartment complex, NewsChannel5 reports. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated a level 3 state of emergency due to the flooding while around 10,000 people were left without power Saturday evening.