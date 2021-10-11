Sir David Attenborough has warned of the importance of biodiversity and what humans must do to protect it in an animated short feature from the Royal Society, which premiered on YouTube on Monday (11 October).

The stunning five-minute animation introduces us to rich scenes of biodiversity contrasted with the devastating consequences of human impacts on the planet.

As world leaders gather for the UN Biodiversity and Climate Conferences (COP 15 and COP 26), Attenborough has called for action to tackle the worsening crisis, sharing the important message at a pivotal time for society.

