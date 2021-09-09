Magnificent footage of auroras lighting up the sky in Alberta, Canada has been captured on camera. Videographer Jeff Adams, who visited Sylvan Lake on Wednesday, caught the phenomenon - also known as the Northern Lights - between 2:30am and 3:30am local time.

Sharing the images on Twitter, Adams wrote: "Somebody famous once said 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.' Thankfully I don't sleep, so I took a shot at driving out to Sylvan Lake, Alberta this morning, and then Lady Aurora came ripping across the sky."