Around 50 people and at least five horses were rescued from a bridge in New South Wales, Australia, after being trapped overnight in rising floodwaters.

The bridge, which extends over the Richmond River, is located in Woodburn, southern Lismore.

Residents attempting to escape the flood with their livestock were soon marooned as water rose up and engulfed both ends of the arched structure.

They were later rescued by locals, who used boats to reach the stranded people, after spending the night trapped.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.