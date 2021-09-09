More than 140 baby seahorses were released into Sydney Harbour in New South Wales, as part of a threatened species recovery project.

SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium shared footage of the moment a diver released the aquarium-bred creatures into their new environment.

The diver gently releases the tiny creatures into the sea, seeing them cling onto a nearby “seahorse hotel” by their tails.

The centre said the “White’s seahorse is Australia’s only threatened seahorse species”.

After the release, Curator at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium Laura Simmons said: “Today was a major milestone in the long-term, collaborative effort to recover and eventually de-list this species.”