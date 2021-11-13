Body camera footage of two bald eagles tangled together on a Minnesota street has been released by the Plymouth Police Department, after an officer spotted the trapped birds while on duty.

CBS Minnesota reports that the animals were discovered by Mitch Martinson, who was recently carrying out traffic enforcement.

“We do have de-escalation tactics, but I’ve never applied them to eagles or other animals,” said he said.

According to Crystal Slusher of the American Eagle Foundation, the incident could have happened following courtship or a fight over territory.

Martinson added that the birds later escaped and appeared to be unharmed.