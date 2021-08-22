A concert to celebrate the reopening of New York City was abruptly stopped as Hurricane Henri neared.

Singer Barry Manilow was on stage and mid-song when his set was cut short by an announcement telling the crowd to head for the exits.

Around 60,000 people were at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert billed as a celebration of the city's return to normality as Covid restrictions were lifted.

Mayor Bill de Blasio put New York City under a state of emergency last night.

While NYC streets are seen already flooding, Hurricane Henri is forecasted to hit the East End of Long Island today.