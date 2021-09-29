Beavers have been found living wild in the Avon catchment for the first time in 400 years as the long-vanished animal continues its comeback to England.

Avon Wildlife Trust have spotted three generations of beavers in the Bristol and Bath area, but say their origins remain a mystery.

Three babies - or kits - have been born this year, marking the return of the species to the area after 400 years.

Beavers, hunted into extinction in Britain in the 16th century, are seen as important "nature engineers" for their habitats and government plans are set to give them legal protection in England.