President Joe Biden has connected growing wildfires and more-severe storms as symptoms of the climate crisis during a visit to homes affected by Storm Ida in New York.

The President called out climate sceptics as the US battles compounded disasters, from Hurricane Ida’s wreckage on the Gulf Coast and the storm’s aftermath on the East Coast, to the Caldor Fire that has torched thousands of acres in California. He was joined by US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who he thanked for her “gumption” – her district encompasses parts of Queens and the Bronx that saw heavy flooding.