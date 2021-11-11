Incredibly footage captures 90,000 birds huddled on mudflats in Norfolk after migrating to the UK from Iceland for the winter.

Derek Lees, 72, shot the footage of the feasting birds in RSPB Snettisham.

The footage captures the enormous gathering of birds, predominantly knots and oystercatchers, moving together in a huddle on the banks.

Despite seemingly cramped together, the blanket of animals moves calmly across the land.

Derek said: "The birds migrate to UK from their breeding grounds in Greenland and Iceland at this time of year to feed on the mudflats."

