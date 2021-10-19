Independent TV

Showing now | Climate

Boris Johnson calls for trillions of investment into green technologies

01:11

Ross Martin-Pavitt | 1634653648

Boris Johnson calls for trillions of investment into green technologies

Boris Johnson called for billions of investment into green technologies as he said governments and the markets must work together to tackle climate change.

The Prime Minister announced a new partnership with Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to drive an extra £200 million of private sector investment in green power schemes in the UK.

Mr Johnson said the power of consumer choice and the trillions of dollars able to be invested by companies are essential for creating green growth and jobs.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Up next

00:57

Labrador kisses massive whale shark on the nose during adorable meeting

1634651065

00:36

Aerial footage reveals hardened lava across La Palma

1634647294

00:29

Insulate Britain protester tied to railing with own banner by furious driver

1634643667

00:48

Kerala floods: Couple sail to wedding in large cooking pot

1634636041

Editor's Picks

00:29

Insulate Britain protester tied to railing with own banner by furious driver

1634643667

00:39

CCTV images ‘show David Amess murder suspect Ali Harbi Ali hours before attack’

1634599646

01:00

Infuriated woman tries to drive over Insulate Britain protesters in Range Rover

1634588994

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

1634375883

More Editor's Picks

01:38

Sunfish 'bigger than a human' caught off Spanish coast

1634542220

01:33

'You haven’t got a clue’: RTÉ’s Claire Byrne challenges Nigel Farage over his knowledge of Ireland

1634631797

00:36

Diver discovers 900-year-old Crusader sword off coast of Israel

1634651826

00:44

Sir David Amess’ family read tributes outside church where he was killed

1634565018

More Editor's Picks

00:19

House washes away by rushing river amid India landslide

1634561431

01:22

Huge tornado passes by cruise ship sailing in Mediterranean

1634403317

00:58

Shocking moment woman falls down manhole with baby in arms

1634476659

01:11

David Amess: MP murder suspect detained by police

1634419555

More Editor's Picks

01:18

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in memory of David Amess

1634416221

00:32

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer lay flowers at David Amess scene

1634378209

00:32

Nasa launches Lucy mission to explore asteroids around Jupiter

1634380825

01:05

Members of the community pay tribute at David Amess vigil

1634330296

More Editor's Picks

00:31

Robot dog with weapon on its back brings Black Mirror into terrifying reality

1634233653

01:45

‘Fake police’ officers try to barge into woman’s home in east London

1634285113

00:38

Indiana police officer appears to stamp on handcuffed man's head

1634303359

00:43

Humpback whales surround divers in extremely close encounter

1634209306

More Editor's Picks

01:00

John Lewis: Little boy dances in mum’s dress during home insurance advert

1634290618

01:10

Banksy’s Love is in The Bin artwork sells for £18.6m at auction

1634234862

01:57

Bill Clinton being treated in hospital for ‘non-Covid infection’

1634279288

01:19

Fire engulfs 13-storey building in Taiwan, killing 46

1634207808

More Editor's Picks

00:56

North Korean soldiers smash bricks, bend iron rods at defence exhibition

1634110318

01:20

Men question own behaviour in new Police Scotland sexual violence campaign

1634203099

00:38

Smuggler carries child over 30ft US-Mexico border wall before abandoning her

1634213237

00:47

Prince William criticises space race and calls for focus on Earth instead

1634194999

More Editor's Picks

00:27

Cornwall cliff collapses metres from shocked onlookers

1634212761

01:09

Giant leatherback turtle rescued and released back into the sea

1634208399

00:52

Norway attack: Several dead after man shoots people with bow and arrows

1634158405

01:14

Obvious hiding spots burglars always check first

1634128459

More Editor's Picks

00:48

Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to M25 at junction 31

1634134080

00:37

Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley during England fixture

1634117265

00:24

Bride hits groom in groin with ball as newly-weds play rounders

1634107435

01:56

‘I'm a paraplegic’: Police drag disabled man from car during traffic stop

1633940255

More Editor's Picks

00:49

Maggie’s best bits after elimination from Great British Bake Off

1634125722

00:46

‘You’d have failed your test’: Sir Keir Starmer crashes HGV into fence

1634062959

01:10

Drone footage shows scale of California wildfire damage

1634108097

00:27

Police car jacked onto two wheels after officers park over automatic bollards

1634061204

More Editor's Picks

00:28

Massive four-foot python found resting in shocked woman’s toilet

1634041776

01:02

Nicki Minaj hits out at Little Mix for being ‘jealous’ of Jesy Nelson

1634024791

01:11

Hubble telescope captures early moments two galaxies collide

1634020769

02:04

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'

1634027742

More Editor's Picks

01:29

Grieving husband says cancer-stricken wife would have been saved by home GP visit

1633975268

01:03

Tire stuck around Colorado Elk's neck removed after two years

1633992513

01:57

Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'

1633855692

01:07

Giraffe takes down rival with judo-like throw

1633945669

More Editor's Picks

00:47

Stanley Tucci reveals backstory of famous Devil Wears Prada line

1633950308

00:28

Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder

1633871799

00:43

‘Red light, green light:’ Children play game seen on Netflix hit Squid Game

1633874435

00:31

Dramatic footage shows lava spilling from collapsed cone of La Palma volcano

1633936448

More Editor's Picks

01:37

La Palma volcano: Glow from lava river lights up night sky

1633855139

01:00

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres

1633768451

01:17

‘Stab in the dark’: Kim Kardashian-West makes OJ Simpson jokes during SNL Monologue

1633852723

01:17

Tyson Fury speaks after knocking out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title

1633851477

More Editor's Picks

00:41

Adele plays snippet of new single Easy on Me during Instagram Live

1633853523

00:55

La Palma: Lightning flashes over volcano during eruption

1633770662

02:55

Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'

1633763722

01:22

Bodycam shows touching moment rescuers found three missing children

1633640479

More Editor's Picks

00:34

Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out at stadium during live TV report

1633768995

00:46

La Palma volcano lava flow captured in thermal imaging

1633726929

01:34

Woman baffled by constant doorbell ringing discovers culprit is a slug

1633706980

12:57

Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12

1633710953

More Editor's Picks

04:09

Why the death penalty isn't working for America

1633627010

00:23

Cyclist propelled through the air after crashing head-on into car

1633710475

00:25

Hong Kong scaffolding engulfs road during collapse

1633685268

00:50

Andorra’s stadium catches fire one day before England World Cup qualifier

1633706185

More Editor's Picks

00:41

Police drag Insulate Britain protesters off M25 after ignoring injunction

1633684670

00:11

Stunning timelapse captures storm brewing over Sydney Harbour

1633621850

00:39

Geologists take samples from La Palma lava flow

1633613190

00:39

Brooklyn Beckham goes on live TV to cook grandma's 'special' recipe, makes a sandwich

1633595319

More Editor's Picks

01:11

Anti-Brexit protestor interrupts Tory conference event in Soviet uniform

1633466621

00:32

Tree becomes graveyard of bug skin sheddings

1633612257

00:33

Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

1633616850

01:14

Police officer pulls resident from burning building

1633606284

More Editor's Picks

00:36

Brian Laundrie: Police fly drone over Carlton Reserve as activity ramps up

1633589517

00:24

Rats crawl over London Sainsbury's fresh bakery items

1633560681

00:56

Aggressive magpie repeatedly swoops at man during chasing aerial attack

1633594871

01:33

The best (or worst) jokes from Boris Johnson's Tory conference speech

1633535008

More Editor's Picks

00:45

Brave two-year-old removes two-metre-long python from garden

1633510280

00:39

Drunk HGV driver leads police on 20 mile chase on M4 motorway

1633532512

01:07

Large metal fishing hook removed from turtle’s nose

1633524503

01:28

Two stranded humpback whales rescued in Argentina

1633502354

More Editor's Picks

00:24

Russia test-fires hypersonic missile, lighting up sky over White Sea

1633455623

00:42

Gabby Petito’s father calls Laundrie family ‘cowards’ as search for Brian continues

1633465380

01:50

Carrie Johnson says husband Boris is 'completely committed' to protecting and extending LGBT rights

1633470858

00:33

Auburn fire blazes in South Dakota as evacuations ordered

1633453686

More Editor's Picks

00:13

Rain water leaks through Londoner's bathroom ceiling in Westminster flat

1633426253

01:09

Nick Robinson tells Boris Johnson to ‘stop talking’ on Radio 4's Today programme

1633425658

02:29

'I've got a f***ing job to do': Angry drivers drag Insulate Britain activists from road

1633361511

00:36

George Floyd statue vandalized in NYC four days after being built

1633359791

More Editor's Picks

00:16

Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search

1633435299

00:29

Cassie Laundrie claims she doesn't know if parents were involved in brother’s disappearance

1633427398

00:55

Tearful woman pleads with Insulate Britain protesters to let her get to sick mother in hospital

1633338076

01:16

Boris Johnson refuses to make misogyny hate crime in wake of Everard case

1633419013

More Editor's Picks

03:28

Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself

1633356891

00:28

High speed train smashes through truck stuck on tracks

1633347324

00:29

Hawaii volcano lava fountains create waves and ripples on lake surface

1633341694

00:46

Dad-of-four feasts on raw sausages in viral TikTok

1633344002

News

01:32

Woman arrested for murdering husband tells police ‘I should’ve stabbed him more’

1634657506

01:04

Michael Gove ambushed by mob of anti-vaxxers

1634655561

00:51

Three-year-old child rescued from house fire by Florida sheriffs

1634650279

00:53

Atlanta police disrupt 'street racers' meet

1634648488

More News

Live

Watch live as ex-US commander questioned by MPs on Afghanistan

1634650436

01:05

New Zealand reports its highest coronavirus numbers amid push for vaccines

1634642195

00:00

Watch live as industry leaders give evidence to MPs about supply chain issues

1634636622

00:50

Scotland explosion: Police at scene after two adults and two children taken to hospital

1634632383

More News

00:00

Watch live as flame handover ceremony for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics continues

1634634102

01:33

'You haven’t got a clue’: RTÉ’s Claire Byrne challenges Nigel Farage over his knowledge of Ireland

1634631797

00:00

Watch live as Boris Johnson hosts UK global investment summit

1634630161

00:39

CCTV images ‘show David Amess murder suspect Ali Harbi Ali hours before attack’

1634599646

More News

00:22

Scotland explosion: Three taken to hospital following huge blast in Ayr

1634601469

01:00

Infuriated woman tries to drive over Insulate Britain protesters in Range Rover

1634588994

01:00

Colin Powell: Former US secretary of state dies aged 84

1634583458

01:01

Psaki defends Joe and Jill Biden against claims they broke mask mandate on dinner date

1634581881

More News

01:43

MPs hold minute’s silence for Sir David Amess in House of Commons

1634578829

01:09

Southend granted city status in honour of murdered MP Sir David Amess

1634578595

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1634576236

00:56

Emiliano Sala: Man pleads guilty to charge relating to flight which killed footballer

1634575001

More News

01:18

Colin Powell death: Former secretary of state dies from Covid complications aged 84

1634564553

00:46

Susanna Reid shuts down co-host Richard Madeley over government 'Covid failures' comment

1634565849

00:44

Sir David Amess’ family read tributes outside church where he was killed

1634565018

01:17

Online vilification ‘particularly vile' for female MPs, says Dominic Raab

1634560554

More News

00:00

Watch live as Boris Johnson leads tributes to murdered MP Sir David Amess

1634564265

01:09

Sherwood Forest to become 'first 5G connected forest' in £10m research project

1634559052

00:00

Watch live as Cuba Gooding Jr arrives at court accused of groping women

1634558604

00:46

Violent burglar arrested by police in his pants in body-cam footage

1634554205

More News

00:51

Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls for 'nicer politics across the world' following Amess stabbing

1634553595

01:17

Man who kept breaking in to his old house is shot dead by new homeowners

1634553094

02:00

Russian film crew returns to Earth after making movie on International Space Station

1634548295

00:00

Watch live as Greece holds torch-lighting ceremony ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

1634549598

More News

01:30

US to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors next month, White House announces

1634545850

00:37

Police seen entering London flat believed to be related to David Amess stabbing

1634506319

00:00

Watch live as lava keeps spewing from La Palma volcano four weeks after first eruption

1634503017

01:52

Spanish coast guard rescue 45 migrants, one dead

1634488797

More News

01:25

Threat to MPs might never be eliminated, Lisa Nandy says after Sir Amess killing

1634485045

00:54

Drivers have lucky escape after motorbikes catch fire at petrol station

1634487637

01:09

Violence is a defeat for all, Pope says as he condemns fatal stabbing of MP

1634490209

01:49

Russian actor, director return to Earth after filming on ISS

1634477796

More News

00:58

Shocking moment woman falls down manhole with baby in arms

1634476659

01:10

Joe Biden pays tribute to service of fallen officers

1634471298

00:44

Priti Patel says she is considering a ban on social media anonymity

1634468945

01:28

Russia and China hold joint naval drills in Sea of Japan

1634404528

More News

01:11

Man uses tractor to steal two motorcycles and drive off down street

1634402813

01:24

David Amess killing: Local residents pay their tributes to MP

1634402208

01:31

David Amess killing: Priests on shock felt by local community

1634401483

01:46

Celebrating 35 years of The Independent

1634454624

More News

01:11

David Amess: MP murder suspect detained by police

1634419555

01:18

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil in memory of David Amess

1634416221

00:00

Watch live as Russian film crew returns to Earth from International Space Station

1634415449

01:11

Priti Patel says MPs will not be ‘cowed’ by David Amess killing

1634397825

More News

00:31

Sir David Amess: Commons Speaker pays tribute to 'stalwart of parliament'

1634394350

01:18

Bali earthquake: Buildings damaged as 4.8-magnitude tremor strikes island

1634392706

00:58

China’s Shenzhou-13 mission docks with Chinese space station

1634383441

00:32

Nasa launches Lucy mission to explore asteroids around Jupiter

1634380825

More News

00:32

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer lay flowers at David Amess scene

1634378209

00:00

Watch live as Nasa's asteroid exploration mission Lucy launches in Florida

1634374406

00:41

GB News presenter says if you rescue migrants ‘you’re supporting people trafficking’

1634370259

01:05

Members of the community pay tribute at David Amess vigil

1634330296

More News

00:49

David Amess: Counter-terror police take over investigation into murder of MP

1634320011

01:36

Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess

1634319416

01:27

Sir David Amess gives passionate speech at disabled children's Royal Albert Hall performance in 2019

1634317894

01:25

Boris Johnson pays tribute to murdered MP David Amess

1634316561

More News

01:01

David Amess: Tributes paid to MP who was ‘true gent’ and ‘friend to everyone’

1634312358

00:00

Watch live as China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft sends crew to Tiangong space station

1634311062

01:10

Leprosy found in wild chimpanzees for the first time

1634308305

00:30

MP David Amess dead after stabbing at constituency surgery

1634303751

More News

00:43

David Amess: Eyewitness describes 'distressing' scenes after stabbing of MP

1634305302

00:38

Indiana police officer appears to stamp on handcuffed man's head

1634303359

00:21

Schools must have books with ‘opposing views’ on Holocaust, Texas official says

1634292790

00:59

Grant Shapps says ‘there’ll be food on the table’ and people ‘will be able to buy things’ this Christmas

1634287172

More News

01:45

‘Fake police’ officers try to barge into woman’s home in east London

1634285113

00:14

There will be 'no issues' with seeing family and loved ones this Christmas, says Grant Shapps

1634282765

01:57

Bill Clinton being treated in hospital for ‘non-Covid infection’

1634279288

01:04

Queen's Cop26 anger at 'irritating' world leaders who 'talk, but don't do'

1634278197

More News

01:57

Andrew Jackson statue vandalised during indigenous protests outside White House

1634234333

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1634237939

01:10

Banksy’s Love is in The Bin artwork sells for £18.6m at auction

1634234862

00:51

Keir Starmer responds to resignation of police commissioner Philip Allott

1634233322

More News

00:31

Robot dog with weapon on its back brings Black Mirror into terrifying reality

1634233653

00:00

Watch live as Banksy's 'Love is in the Bin' is at auction

1634231366

00:00

Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response

1634229242

00:00

Watch live as Macron plays charity soccer match with former players

1634225465

More News

01:00

Danish man in custody after Norway bow and arrow killings

1634224318

02:22

Queen praises efforts of Welsh people during opening of Welsh Parliament

1634219802

01:09

Winter will be 'exceptionally difficult' for the NHS, says Chris Whitty

1634217916

01:19

Fire engulfs 13-storey building in Taiwan, killing 46

1634207808

More News

00:27

Cornwall cliff collapses metres from shocked onlookers

1634212761

00:38

Smuggler carries child over 30ft US-Mexico border wall before abandoning her

1634213237

00:21

Police cordon scene where teenage Afghan refugee was stabbed to death in London

1634190219

00:48

Sajid Javid denies plan to ‘name and shame’ GPs failing to provide appropriate ‘access’

1634208073

More News

00:34

Tory minister says people 'will be able to get their toys for Christmas'

1634189241

00:25

Kongsberg: Police patrol scene of deadly bow and arrow attack in Norway

1634206836

01:20

Men question own behaviour in new Police Scotland sexual violence campaign

1634203099

00:00

Watch live as Macron visits sites dedicated to Paris 2024 Olympics

1634199098

More News

00:52

Norway attack: Several dead after man shoots people with bow and arrows

1634158405

02:00

Dashcam footage shows driver barely avoiding collision on slippery road in Russia

1634155678

00:00

Watch live as Biden addresses global supply chain crisis

1634151072

00:40

'We're not the postal service': Psaki says White House can't guarantee holiday packages amid supply chain crisis

1634148585

US News

00:51

Three-year-old child rescued from house fire by Florida sheriffs

1634650279

00:53

Atlanta police disrupt 'street racers' meet

1634648488

01:01

Psaki defends Joe and Jill Biden against claims they broke mask mandate on dinner date

1634581881

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1634576236

More US News

01:18

Colin Powell death: Former secretary of state dies from Covid complications aged 84

1634564553

01:17

Man who kept breaking in to his old house is shot dead by new homeowners

1634553094

00:00

Watch live as Cuba Gooding Jr arrives at court accused of groping women

1634558604

01:30

US to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors next month, White House announces

1634545850

More US News

01:10

Joe Biden pays tribute to service of fallen officers

1634471298

00:46

California wildfires: Firefighters make progress as retardant dropped on blaze

1634391659

00:19

US Capitol Police officer attacked by woman holding baseball bat

1634333060

00:26

Biden hugged by little boy during daycare center visit

1634323408

More US News

01:57

Bill Clinton being treated in hospital for ‘non-Covid infection’

1634279288

00:21

Schools must have books with ‘opposing views’ on Holocaust, Texas official says

1634292790

00:38

Indiana police officer appears to stamp on handcuffed man's head

1634303359

01:42

Robert Durst jailed for life without parole for murder of friend Susan Berman

1634253193

More US News

01:57

Andrew Jackson statue vandalised during indigenous protests outside White House

1634234333

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1634237939

00:00

Watch live as Biden gives update on US Covid-19 response

1634229242

00:38

Smuggler carries child over 30ft US-Mexico border wall before abandoning her

1634213237

More US News

00:48

Jeff Bezos interrupts emotional William Shatner to spray champagne after rocket landing

1634148176

00:40

'We're not the postal service': Psaki says White House can't guarantee holiday packages amid supply chain crisis

1634148585

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1634146399

01:30

4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, a new record

1634132965

More US News

00:32

CNN executive dodges apparent drive-by shooting in Washington DC suburbs

1634081129

00:42

Gabby Petito cause of death is said to have been strangulation

1634065884

00:38

New CCTV captures suspect in George Floyd paint statue attack

1634070955

01:03

Tire stuck around Colorado Elk's neck removed after two years

1633992513

More US News

00:00

Watch live as coroner gives update on Gabby Petito autopsy

1634063714

00:34

Nancy Pelosi 'very disappointed' at cut to $3.5 trillion spending bill

1634072017

00:00

Watch live as Kamala Harris addresses National Congress of American Indians

1634053006

00:00

Watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference

1634052787

More US News

00:22

Kamala Harris mocked over ‘fake’ space video featuring child actors

1634049244

01:30

Astronaut Sally Ride to be featured on 2022 US quarter

1634038825

00:57

Plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood, engulfing houses in smoke

1633985467

00:19

Ultramarathon runners rescued from ‘white-out’ storm conditions in Utah

1633944090

More US News

02:20

Donald Trump wishes happy birthday to fatally shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

1633963812

01:56

‘I'm a paraplegic’: Police drag disabled man from car during traffic stop

1633940255

00:47

Nick Clegg ‘can’t say’ whether Facebook’s algorithm helped inspire US Capitol riot

1633957553

00:00

Watch live as Native Americans rally at White House for the environment

1633957374

More US News

00:25

Florida trooper and woman narrowly miss being crushed by van

1633724275

04:09

Why the death penalty isn't working for America

1633627010

00:14

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling extension

1633673952

01:22

Bodycam shows touching moment rescuers found three missing children

1633640479

More US News

00:27

Tucker Carlson claims there are 'no organised white surpremacist forces' in America

1633628445

00:29

Dog overshadows Fox News reporter as it urinates outside White House

1633641183

00:38

Anti-vaxxers confront masked parents walking children to school in California

1633614023

00:00

Watch live as Biden urges people to get Covid-19 vaccine in Chicago

1633634481

More US News

02:07

Biden through the years: The death penalty

1633641107

01:12

Emergency crews rescue people from flash flooding in Alabama

1633619351

00:33

Terrifying video reportedly shows students running from the sound of gunfire at Texas school

1633612107

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1633550131

More US News

02:00

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman after four wounded in Texas high school

1633538842

00:00

Watch live as Biden hosts meeting on debt limit with business leaders

1633539901

01:09

ESPN host pulled off air after rant about 'sick' vaccine mandates

1633524113

00:23

“It’s not your body”: Pro-life Republican senator uses pro-choice argument to oppose vaccine mandate

1633472455

More US News

00:30

Mike Pence says media uses Capitol riot to ‘distract’ from Biden’s ‘failed agenda'

1633522765

01:27

Facebook 'knows' it is 'leading young users to anorexia content', says whistleblower

1633458814

00:23

DEA agent and suspected gunman killed in chaotic Arizona Amtrak train shootout

1633390853

03:28

Bear discovers lost GoPro, turns it on, starts recording himself

1633356891

More US News

00:16

Brian Laundrie's sister urges him to 'come forward' amid nationwide search

1633435299

00:00

Watch as teachers protest New York City's Covid-19 vaccine mandate

1633369375

01:07

'Just get out the way': Biden condemns Republicans blocking debt ceiling hike

1633365389

00:00

Watch live as President Biden speaks about need to raise US debt ceiling

1633362344

More US News

01:17

Biden visits Democratic caucus in bid to win infrastructure bill votes

1633126167

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1633113193

00:28

100,000 illegally grown Marijuana plants cut down by California authorities during ‘record’ bust

1633105693

01:13

Facebook safety chief explains to US senator that Finsta is slang for fake account

1633089370

More US News

01:10

Massive pallet fire burns on California industrial site

1633046106

00:46

Young mother critically shot by school safety officer

1633037363

01:19

Psaki names and shames GOP lawmakers 'playing games' with government shutdown

1633029857

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1633025369

More US News

00:34

Congresswoman Cori Bush testifies about abortion and racial discrimination

1633023273

00:00

Watch live as Senate hears on how Instagram affects young users

1633012249

01:58

Lawyer praises Britney Spears ‘courage’ after father suspended from conservatorship

1632961655

00:35

Fans celebrate as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship

1632956693

More US News

00:00

Watch live as Britney Spears father suspended from conservatorship

1632945045

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1632939734

01:35

Gabby Petito's family show off matching tattoos designed by late 22-year-old

1632853778

00:00

Watch live as the Obamas attend ceremonial groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center

1632853428

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1632851270

00:00

Watch live as Gabby Petito family hold press conference

1632848137

00:43

Schumer slams Republicans for blocking government funding, refusing to lift debt limit

1632784595

02:32

R Kelly ‘the worst’ sexual predator says attorney as star found guilty of all charges

1632773908

More US News

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1632763913

00:00

Watch live as Biden receives a Covid-19 booster shot

1632762574

02:29

Dog the Bounty Hunter bangs on Brian Laundrie’s door as he joins hunt for Gabby Petito’s fiancé

1632757319

02:22

Key moments from Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia

1632667760

More US News

01:01

Police officer shot through door by man barricaded in home

1632568417

00:41

Daycare worker pushes child to ground in shocking CCTV footage

1632559591

00:41

Woman pulls gun on Chipotle staff for closing early

1632505678

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1632508042

More US News

00:41

Two hosts of ‘The View’ test positive for Covid on-air seconds before Kamala Harris interview

1632504874

01:04

Marjorie Taylor Greene gets into shouting match with Democrats on Capitol steps

1632503006

00:00

Watch live as Biden hosts first Quad leaders summit

1632507105

00:32

Gabby Petito death: Arrest warrant issued for missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie

1632438253

More US News

00:51

Collierville: Police respond to 'active shooter' at Tennessee grocery store

1632427500

01:24

Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump was ‘famous for not paying his bills’ as president

1632415682

00:00

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

1632413114

00:45

Californian man cries as officers reunite him with missing emotional support dog

1632405216

Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

1634375883

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

1632388922

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

1625846912

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

1624288560

More Behind The Headlines

03:50

What is causing the Australian mouse plague?

1622732777

05:37

What's happened in the year since George Floyd's murder?

1621949753

05:26

The Pandemic President: Biden's 100 day battle against coronavirus

1619716431

05:05

Five technologies fighting the climate crisis

1619185731

More Behind The Headlines

06:18

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

1619036991

04:50

What's going on with Dogecoin?

1613997542

07:09

How oil fields are poisoning Iraq

1618564793

02:55

Lockdown ease: London pub welcomes customers outdoors

1618251422

More Behind The Headlines

04:29

How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal?

1617103526

04:08

What you need to know about the coronavirus variants

1616510433

04:05

How will Joe Biden’s press secretary differ from her White House predecessors?

1616510214

07:00

How a Tommy Robinson 'propaganda' video was born

1616069129

More Behind The Headlines

04:15

Should you worry about the AstraZeneca vaccine?

1615996872

04:56

Do we really need to pay back coronavirus debt?

1615809838

12:45

Experts discuss Rishi Sunak's budget

1614808617

03:45

What can we expect from the 2021 budget?

1614252517

More Behind The Headlines

08:18

What happened at Trump's impeachment trial?

1613306188

07:01

The man who took on Putin: Who is Alexei Navalny?

1612890859

07:28

Inside a hospital on the Covid frontline

1612535018

07:02

On the brink: Inside Lebanon’s battle to survive

1612437337

More Behind The Headlines

06:58

What are the top priorities for Biden's first 100 days?

1611308372

18:36

President Donald Trump: Four years of division, chaos and lies in the USA

1611233684

05:18

The best (and worst) Inauguration Day moments in US history

1611077066

04:50

I was with the rioters who stormed the Capitol - they knew exactly what they were doing

1610640085

More Behind The Headlines

03:23

Help the Hungry: Our appeal has surpassed its £10m target to feed the nation’s poorest

1610583299

04:17

What will travel be like post Brexit?

1610476026

06:52

I decided to take the Sputnik vaccine - but is it safe?

1609864729

05:44

The Independent's US team make predictions for the Biden presidency

1609000731

More Behind The Headlines

01:46

Help The Hungry: Reece James joins The Independent's Christmas campaign

1608723354

07:07

After the blast: The race to escape Lebanon's shattered economy

1608221478

02:03

Zero-waste chef Max La Manna joins The Independent's Help The Hungry campaign

1608072785

03:45

Will the economy bounce back in 2021?

1608067196

More Behind The Headlines

03:47

What you need to know about the coronavirus vaccines

1608045134

01:59

The Crown’s Emma Corrin joins The Independent's Help the Hungry campaign

1607985696

Sport

01:12

Arteta believes McArthur should have been sent off in draw with Crystal Palace

1634654470

01:50

'No genocide Games': Tibet activists protest Beijing Winter Olympics flame ceremony

1634648207

02:28

Saudi owners give Newcastle fans 'hope', but want 'separation' from other issues

1634633167

02:25

Rory McIlroy ‘was done with golf’ before Ryder Cup turnaround

1634629369

More Sport

00:50

Virgil van Dijk on Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances: ‘He’s up there’

1634569512

01:23

Newcastle fans gather ahead of their first game under new ownership

1634552235

00:56

Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of 'violent and dangerous' attack

1634545284

00:54

Pep Guardiola hails ‘extraordinary’ Bernardo Silva

1634480086

More Sport

00:35

Jurgen Klopp says Mo Salah is best player in the world

1634476171

00:30

NFL medical chief says sport has learned a lot from rugby concussion work

1634391297

00:38

Erling Haaland shows off accuracy with incredible three-ball penalty challenge

1634390741

01:02

Raheem Sterling says racist abuse 'not taken as seriously' as other topics

1634290438

More Sport

00:49

Nadine Dorries: ‘I don’t want to wait another four decades for next Emma Raducanu’

1634218976

00:28

‘He deserves a chance’: Scholes urges Man United to stick with Solskjaer

1634210113

00:58

'Ole doesn't get the balance right': Paul Scholes discusses Man United's midfield

1634191393

00:37

Hungary fans clash with police inside Wembley during England fixture

1634117265

More Sport

02:07

Southgate says England’s performance was ‘really poor’ in draw against Hungary

1634109976

00:51

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns amid homophobic, racist and misogynistic emails

1634034591

01:45

Where does Tyson Fury’s win leave boxing's world heavyweight scene?

1633972552

01:21

Ashes squad 2021: Joe Root given special praise as Ben Stokes not included

1633962680

More Sport

00:34

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transforms grass surface for American football

1633875386

00:28

Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder

1633871799

01:17

Tyson Fury speaks after knocking out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC title

1633851477

00:36

Tyson Fury sings Walking in Memphis as he celebrates victory over Deontay Wilder

1633854001

More Sport

00:58

Gareth Southgate believes the future with Phil Foden is ‘fabulously exciting'

1633852971

02:23

Chicago White Sox fan is punched by Astros supporter in shocking footage

1633789033

01:05

England and Australia given the green light for Ashes series

1633778415

00:57

Tyson Fury vows to ‘butcher’ Deontay Wilder ahead of Las Vegas fight

1633768917

More Sport

00:50

Andorra’s stadium catches fire one day before England World Cup qualifier

1633706185

01:00

Turkish GP: Lewis Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty

1633699435

01:32

Newcastle fans celebrate as £300m Saudi-led takeover confirmed

1633685495

00:36

‘Back in good books’: Andy Murray reunited with stolen wedding ring and tennis trainers

1633677778

More Sport

28:59

Commonwealth Games’ Baton Relay launches from Buckingham Palace

1633604290

01:35

Andy Murray appeals for return of stolen wedding ring

1633600971

00:47

Tyson Fury vows to knock Deontay Wilder ‘the f*** out' in Las Vegas bout

1633552737

01:12

Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins says he was ‘forced’ to get Covid vaccine

1633534472

More Sport

02:10

Spectacular light show reveals Euro 2024 logo

1633521064

01:14

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin expects Euro 2024 to be ‘best ever’

1633516113

01:22

Tyson Fury admits he keeps ‘depression at bay’ by training and eating clean

1633514633

00:26

Brazilian footballer kicks referee in the head, now facing attempted murder charge

1633511413

More Sport

00:37

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's strike will be remembered for '50 or 60 years'

1633341457

02:10

'It was awesome': Tom Brady talks about emotional return to New England

1633338541

00:56

London Marathon: Jepkosgei celebrates victory after setting fastest time

1633275828

00:34

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal didn't 'deserve' more than draw vs Brighton

1633251316

More Sport

01:20

Tuchel admits ‘we are all relieved’ after Timo Werner ends Chelsea goal drought

1633250515

02:20

Afghan female youth football team granted asylum in Portugal after fleeing Taliban

1633166030

01:11

Liverpool v Man City: Guardiola says Jurgen Klopp rivalry has made him a ‘better manager’

1633161661

01:00

‘I would be a very bad James Bond’: Jurgen Klopp puts Hollywood dreams behind him

1633161409

More Sport

00:40

Spurs v NS Mura: Nuno praises Harry Kane’s ‘important’ hat-trick

1633081040

01:12

West Ham’s David Moyes praises Declan Rice after win against Rapid Vienna

1633075143

00:25

West Bromwich Albion fan jailed for eight weeks for racially abusing footballer

1633014822

01:34

Ronaldo to the rescue as Man Utd grab late winner against Villarreal in UCL

1633005696

More Sport

01:02

Thomas Tuchel laments Chelsea's lack of rhythm in loss to Juventus

1632995917

01:23

Tyson Fury ‘absolutely wounded’ by Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk

1632996078

02:34

London Marathon: Shura Kitata ready to defend title despite injury

1632953926

00:28

Fan dressed as Santa invades college football game before being tackled

1632914952

More Sport

01:00

Manny Pacquiao retires from boxing to focus on politics

1632912501

01:23

Chelsea vs Juventus: Tuchel plays down expectations ahead of Champions League return

1632912266

01:05

Porto v Liverpool: Klopp hails ‘top class’ Curtis Jones

1632911425

01:31

Pochettino delighted by Messi’s debut PSG goal in UCL win over Man City

1632906099

More Sport

01:30

Former England and Liverpool striker Roger Hunt dies aged 83

1632848254

00:52

Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'

1632840684

01:00

Uefa doubles prize money for Women’s European Championship 2022

1632837475

01:24

‘It’s up to him’: NBA’s Stephen Curry on Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination decision

1632822954

More Sport

01:27

Kevin Durant wasn’t impressed when David Letterman crashed Brooklyn Nets media day

1632818776

00:15

WWE star Roman Reigns puts on face mask to wrestle in crowd at Extreme Rules

1632812518

01:01

Sir Lewis Hamilton makes history as first ever F1 driver to reach 100 GP wins

1632763497

00:53

Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket after making 64 England appearances

1632761805

More Sport

01:09

Steve Stricker hails new era for Team USA after record Ryder Cup win

1632738688

00:43

Arsenal v Spurs: Arteta hails young stars Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka

1632736085

00:55

‘I wanted to do this for Padraig’: Rory McIlroy ‘emotional’ after Europe’s Ryder Cup loss

1632732177

01:45

‘This one is going to hurt for a bit’: Poulter after Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat

1632729669

More Sport

00:45

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Arteta says derby win one of the ‘nicest feelings’ he’s had as manager

1632681178

01:05

Jurgen Klopp says Brentford were worthy of their point in ‘wild’ 3-3 draw

1632654212

02:13

Oleksandr Usyk admits defeating Anthony Joshua ‘wasn’t the hardest’ fight of his career

1632652315

02:57

Anthony Joshua sees ‘opportunity to go back to the drawing board’ after losing to Usyk

1632645597

More Sport

00:24

Anthony Joshua vs Usyk: The Briton arrives at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for his fight with former cruiserweight champion

1632605038

00:29

Cristiano Ronaldo sends support message to footballer in intensive care

1632584690

01:02

Kate Middleton plays tennis with US Open champion Emma Raducanu

1632493296

01:34

Jurgen Klopp says safe standing will enhance Premier League stadium atmosphere

1632493053

More Sport

01:09

'No rookie hazing' jokes Berger ahead of Ryder Cup debut

1632489025

02:12

Ryder Cup 2021: Koepka sidesteps questions about DeChambeau

1632486839

01:22

Rooney hits out at 'disrespectful' Derby owner after club enters administration

1632475510

01:18

Formula 1: Haas confirm Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will race in 2022 season

1632419012

More Sport

01:23

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames Man Utd’s lack of cutting edge after Carabao Cup exit

1632390145

01:57

Ryder Cup 2021: Fleetwood aiming to ‘thrive off’ hostile atmosphere

1632381677

02:08

Ryder Cup 2021: Stricker surprised by ‘closeness’ of Team USA

1632379989

01:44

Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy excited to play in ‘intense’ atmosphere

1632336816

More Sport

01:04

Pep Guardiola thanks Man City fans for coming to support academy players

1632321586

00:22

UFC's Conor McGregor throws disastrous first pitch at Chicago Cubs game

1632309950

01:00

Romeo Beckham: Son of Man Utd and England legend makes professional debut

1632255341

01:00

Klay Thompson set to make Golden State Warriors return

1632220766

More Sport

01:14

Ryder Cup captains ‘excited’ as Team Europe arrives in US

1632212921

00:56

Jimmy Greaves: Tottenham record scorer dies at the age of 81

1632047268

02:36

Pep Guardiola refuses to apologise for comments about Man City fans

1631953228

00:40

Teenager breaks world record for quickest ever ‘limbo-skate’

1631874017

More Sport

00:37

Emma Raducanu hopes US Open win ‘inspires little girls to dream big’

1631868944

00:22

Emma Raducanu speaks of becoming Grand Slam champion in 2014 interview

1631781329

00:50

Guardiola praises 'incredible' Man City players as he delights in Champions League win

1631783239

00:36

Max Verstappen's tyre rolls over Lewis Hamilton's head in terrifying new clip

1631694773

Premier League

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

1631635776

00:34

‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return

1631440914

00:51

Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds

1629036403

00:49

Brentford manager Thomas Frank would have been ‘disappointed’ not to beat Arsenal

1628934346

More Premier League

01:17

Tottenham v Manchester City Premier League preview: Nuno and Guardiola give their thoughts

1628932947

01:05

Tottenham wait to decide on if Harry Kane will play against Man City

1628878013

01:03

Brentford v Arsenal Premier League preview: Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank share their thoughts

1628784951

01:04

Jack Grealish enjoying 'every minute' after £100m signing for Manchester City

1628608029

More Premier League

01:28

Jack Grealish reveals Guardiola was a major factor in decision to join Manchester City

1628209423

00:59

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo adamant Harry Kane will stay

1626451594

01:25

Nuno Espirito Santo's first press conference

1626447632

01:31

Behind the scenes: Nuno Tavares signs for Arsenal

1626080074

More Premier League

01:30

Patrick Vieira's first day at Crystal Palace

1625585235

01:30

Rafa Benitez and Everton stars return for pre-season training

1625574727

01:34

The best of Bernardo Silva from 2020-21

1624346759

00:53

Lewis Dunk’s best moments of 2020-21

1624021675

More Premier League

00:53

Lloris: ‘Euros group is going to be interesting’

1624015830

01:20

João Cancelo's impressive 2020-21 campaign

1623923362

01:30

Manchester City’s best goals of 2020-21

1623834773

01:26

Jack Harrison's greatest Leeds moments 2020-21

1623834314

More Premier League

01:28

Fabio Paratici: 'I hope to give Spurs my passion and build something better'

1623767470

01:29

Goals, skills, assists: The best of Mahrez from 2020-21

1623679621

01:30

Leandro Trossard’s best moments of 2020-21

1623482624

01:38

Raheem Sterling ferocious speed

1623328640

More Premier League

01:22

Ferran Torres' superb pace

1623328209

01:10

Speed demons: Kyle Walker

1623328017

01:10

Phil Foden’s 2020-21 Premier League campaign to remember

1623233816

01:33

Gareth Bale's fantastic speed

1623155326

More Premier League

00:49

福登获得PFA最佳年轻球员奖：我会脚踏实地继续努力 希望欧锦赛能让国家骄傲

1623124037

03:03

Fernandinho's best Manchester City moments

1623064921

00:49

Foden on Young Player of the Year award and Euros

1623060589

01:27

Illan Meslier's best saves of the 2020-21 season

1623053659

More Premier League

01:27

Crystal Palace’s best goals of 2020-21

1623053361

01:15

德布劳内：赢得PFA最佳球员奖实在是不可思议 我会继续努力扮演领袖的角色

1623038164

01:15

De Bruyne on winning PFA Player of the Year Award: It's crazy to match Ronaldo's achievement

1623030964

01:09

De Bruyne: 'Crazy' to follow in footsteps of Henry and Ronaldo

1623012174

More Premier League

01:30

Inside Anfield: Thiago scores first goal in win over Southampton

1622822657

01:46

Danny Rose says emotional farewell to Spurs

1622820682

01:28

Hugo Lloris' best Spurs saves from 2020-21

1622796918

00:57

Mo Salah: Alisson's goal was the highlight of the season

1622792130

More Premier League

01:29

İlkay Gündoğan's incredible 2020-21 campaign

1622791843

01:30

Leeds United's best assists of 2020-21

1622791449

01:26

Behind the scenes: Liverpool qualify for the Champions League

1622729374

01:06

Guaita’s best saves from the 2020-21 campaign

1622709591

More Premier League

01:33

All Neal Maupay’s 2020-21 goals

1622709238

01:29

All the goals: Raheem Sterling's 2020-21 season

1622706573

00:46

Lucas Moura's Premier League goals 2020-21

1622706407

01:48

Exclusive: Victor Orta: Marcelo Bielsa has created a legacy

1622637475

More Premier League

01:19

Orta on Patrick Bamford's incredible season

1622637309

01:05

Orta: I've fallen in love with Leeds United

1622637080

00:52

Victor Orta: We've survived with our own style

1622636916

01:20

Victor Orta on promotion to the Premier League

1622636760

More Premier League

01:19

Every minute of every game: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's debut season

1622636487

01:19

Diogo Jota's first season at Liverpool

1622630715

01:26

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists from 2020-21

1622619682

01:22

Kalvin Phillips' best moments from the 2020-21 season

1622558290

More Premier League

01:31

Gareth Bale's 2020-21 Premier League season

1622532703

01:30

The best of Raphinha’s debut season at Leeds

1622532500

00:36

Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona against Arsenal

1622532376

01:36

Every Gabriel Jesus Premier League goal 2020-21

1622451705

More Premier League

01:09

Eberechi Eze's debut season at Crystal Palace

1622362749

00:34

De Bruyne: 'If you win you’re hero, if you lose you’re almost a failure'

1622217186

01:25

Behind the scenes: City arrive in Porto for Champions League final

1622217085

01:29

City stars train in Porto before Champions League final

1622214542

More Premier League

01:35

Wilfried Zaha's best goals of 2020-21

1622203282

01:04

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea turnaround

1622195763

01:53

Manchester City's journey to the Champions League final

1622192794

01:30

Man City stars travel to Porto for Champions League final

1622190703

More Premier League

01:36

Rodrigo's first season at Leeds United

1622189451

01:11

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best moments of 20-21 season

1622187764

01:16

Patrick Bamford's 2020-21 Premier League goals

1622187449

01:33

Bielsa’s superb first season in the Premier League

1622123974

More Premier League

01:18

Ben White on England call-up: I cried for an hour

1622123221

01:24

Man City's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622112754

01:27

Pep Guardiola previews Champions League final against Chelsea

1622034597

01:28

Thomas Tuchel: We have closed the gap to Manchester City

1622041988

More Premier League

01:36

Fans view: Behind the scenes in City's 2020-21 season

1622036474

01:47

Every Harry Kane assist from 2020-21 season

1622035127

01:36

Gündoğan: The atmosphere for the final is going to be amazing

1622034855

01:01

Chelsea's Champions League campaign 2020-21

1622024535

More Premier League

01:23

Behind the scenes: Pépé shines as fans return to the Emirates

1622021871

01:30

Heung-Min Son’s best Premier League campaign

1622014857

01:42

Every goal in Harry Kane's 2020-21 golden boot season

1621935612

01:15

Pep Guardiola's Champions League romance

1621938949

More Premier League

01:30

Man City stars prepare for Champions League final

1621934775

01:26

Behind the scenes: Son helps launch Spurs' new home kit

1621929230

00:42

Agüero scores twice in final Premier League match

1621849310

01:37

Bale double clinches comeback win over Leicester

1621849067

More Premier League

01:03

Manchester City celebrate being crowned Premier League champions

1621798101

00:52

Behind the Scenes: Sergio Aguero's final game at the Etihad

1621794764

01:27

Hậu trường: Crystal Palace 1-3 Arsenal (Tháng 5/2021)

1621634440

01:27

Behind the scenes: Martinelli and Pepe help Arsenal beat Palace

1621602379

More Premier League

01:54

Klopp: I'm used to stress on the final matchday

1621602153

01:47

Behind the scenes: Arsenal launch 2021-22 away kit

1621586038

01:10

Behind the scenes: Everton stars show appreciation for home support

1621585739

00:41

Gabriel Jesus’ fine double sinks Everton

1621583993

More Premier League

01:18

Webster and Maupay earn Brighton historic win at Arsenal

1621583307

01:30

Crystal Palace’s goals at Anfield

1621582964

01:24

专访：鲁本-迪亚斯赢得FWA英超赛季最佳球员

1621520748

01:14

Gini Wijnaldum's impact at Liverpool

1621512674

Culture

00:51

Kanye West legally changes name to ‘Ye'

1634649778

01:14

Eternals: Angelina Jolie says the diverse superhero team drew her to the film

1634640134

01:09

Paul McCartney says Let It Be was inspired by Shakespeare

1634635068

01:06

Dave Bautista almost cried when he was cast in Dune

1634631635

More Culture

01:10

Adele rumoured to be playing 'very special' Vegas concert to promote new album '30'

1634568732

00:28

Kourtney Kardashian flashes engagement ring as she kisses fiance Travis Barker

1634549036

01:58

Bob Marley musical 'Get Up, Stand Up' to open on London's West End

1634543806

02:38

The Batman: Trailer released for new film starring Robert Pattinson

1634466053

More Culture

00:53

Adele 'deeply regrets' snubbing collaboration with Peppa Pig

1634310351

02:10

Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'

1634309400

00:57

Empire State Building lights up for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour

1634296493

00:19

‘I ain’t panicking’: Adele laughs off suggestion her album release clashes with Ed Sheeran

1634297408

More Culture

00:31

Adele reveals she played her new album to ‘incredible mate’ Drake

1634294685

00:57

Britney Spears' aunt calls brother Jamie 'barbaric' for 'caging' star

1634294474

01:27

Adele announces release date for long-awaited new album

1634282442

01:06

Tom Cruise flies World War II biplane amid reports he's practising for Mission: Impossible 8 stunt

1634231322

More Culture

00:19

Timothée Chalamet performs on moving truck on Wonka set

1634214579

02:00

Arsene Wenger: Invincible documentary trailer released

1634217871

01:27

Artist creates Tyson Fury micro-sculpture which sits on head of nail

1634216936

03:57

Get Back: Disney debuts trailer for upcoming Beatles documentary

1634137779

More Culture

01:29

Harry Potter wand exhibition installed in Leicester Square to mark film's 20th anniversary

1634130721

00:35

Christopher Biggins slams DC comics for making Superman’s son bisexual

1634128185

01:00

Artificial Intelligence helps complete Beethoven Symphony almost 250 years after death

1634127505

00:49

Maggie’s best bits after elimination from Great British Bake Off

1634125722

More Culture

01:33

Author Sally Rooney rejects Israeli translation offer in solidarity with Palestinians

1634122643

01:07

Zendaya ’admires’ boyfriend Tom Holland’s work ethic

1634118662

00:47

Matt Smith: It’s always good fun playing the villain

1634113980

01:30

Mark Harmon exits NCIS after 18 seasons

1634112584

More Culture

02:09

Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale to air world's first crossover episode

1634063991

00:48

Chris Eubank says he will ‘never get over’ son Sebastian’s death

1634063823

02:18

Scream: First trailer for horror sequel arrives

1634046545

01:25

Andy Serkis hopes for a Spider-Man and Venom future crossover

1634047676

More Culture

02:29

Rolling Stones arrive in Burbank ahead of SoFi Stadium tour stop

1634044338

01:31

Jesy Nelson unbothered by Nicki Minaj’s vaccine hesitancy

1634041193

01:16

Superman comes out as bisexual in new issues of DC comic book

1634030594

01:33

Dave Chappelle says he doesn’t worry about getting cancelled amid controversial special

1634025163

More Culture

00:55

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals biggest challenge of playing a cowboy in new film

1634035839

00:48

‘Doesn’t make any sense’: Victoria Coren Mitchell baffled by Only Connect question

1634028986

01:02

Nicki Minaj hits out at Little Mix for being ‘jealous’ of Jesy Nelson

1634024791

02:04

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'

1634027742

More Culture

02:28

Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'

1633985163

00:20

‘I love you’: Strictly Come Dancing’s Kai Widdrington embraces partner AJ Odudu

1633984895

00:58

George Clooney reflects on why he chose to direct ‘lighter’ film The Tender Bar

1633978424

00:23

Adele addresses rumours she's collaborating with Peppa Pig on new album

1633968090

More Culture

00:47

Stanley Tucci reveals backstory of famous Devil Wears Prada line

1633950308

01:38

George Clooney rules out going into politics and attacks 'knucklehead' Donald Trump

1633960079

00:55

The Wanted’s Tom Parker breaks down in tears when talking about brain tumour

1633941097

00:43

‘Red light, green light:’ Children play game seen on Netflix hit Squid Game

1633874435

More Culture

01:17

‘Stab in the dark’: Kim Kardashian-West makes OJ Simpson jokes during SNL Monologue

1633852723

01:57

Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'

1633855692

00:41

Adele plays snippet of new single Easy on Me during Instagram Live

1633853523

01:02

Madonna drops trailer for Madame X concert film

1633785009

More Culture

01:00

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres

1633768451

02:55

Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'

1633763722

01:06

WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn in the works

1633713472

12:57

Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12

1633710953

More Culture

00:51

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

1633704731

01:40

Adele credits gruelling gym sessions for helping her combat anxiety

1633705292

01:22

‘I’m really hungover’: Sam Fender appears on BBC after celebrating Newcastle takeover

1633694860

01:17

Jesy Nelson: Former Little Mix star releases first solo single

1633690384

More Culture

01:07

YouTube scraps its end-of-year 'Rewind' videos

1633644327

01:26

Sky announces Glass TV with no box or aerial required

1633639388

01:50

Rami Malek recalls catching Kate Middleton ‘off guard’ with personal question

1633626992

02:35

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage stars in trailer for musical film, Cyrano

1633619087

More Culture

00:33

Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

1633616850

01:17

Jake Gyllenhaal says it was 'torture' to film sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston

1633612809

00:31

‘I'm team TERF’: Dave Chapelle defends JK Rowling in Netflix special

1633607404

00:00

Watch live as the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature is announced

1633602470

More Culture

00:51

Gemma Collins spends £1,450 on golden steak at Salt Bae's restaurant

1633600555

01:30

Daniel Craig honoured with star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame

1633598031

00:39

Brooklyn Beckham goes on live TV to cook grandma's 'special' recipe, makes a sandwich

1633595319

00:23

Kylie Jenner references Freddy Krueger in blood-soaked cosmetics advert

1633537108

More Culture

01:13

Ed Sheeran and Elton John to release collaborated Christmas single

1633531529

01:24

‘Thank you for caring’: Taylor Swift wins Gracie award for Folklore documentary

1633517013

02:33

George Clooney jokes he ‘destroyed’ Batman franchise with 1997 film

1633513481

01:09

Netflix release official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!

1633509948

More Culture

01:18

Cardi B named 'queen of Paris Fashion Week' on red carpet return

1633503410

01:09

Billie Eilish threatened to cancel Texas gig over controversial abortion laws

1633451060

00:32

Lord of the Rings orc mask styled on Harvey Weinstein, Elijah Wood reveals

1633450322

01:47

Netflix’s Squid Game now number one most watched show in 90 countries

1633447450

More Culture

00:21

Adele releases teaser video for new single ‘Easy on Me’

1633443833

01:06

House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel releases first trailer

1633432217

02:06

Clint Eastwood wins $6.1 million from ‘online scammer’ in CBD lawsuit

1633430106

01:21

‘He made me an omelette’: Stephen Merchant on casting Christopher Walken for BBC’s The Outlaws

1633426040

More Culture

01:13

Adele: Fans think fourth album is coming in 2021 after recent teases

1633424224

01:05

Spitting Image: Keir Starmer gets leadership lesson from Jess Phillips in controversial sketch

1633367188

02:28

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson mocks Jeff Bezos in Star Trek: Ego Quest sketch

1633339417

01:56

Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch

1633342010

More Culture

00:39

Strictly Come Dancing: Nina Wadia first contestant voted off 2021 series

1633329476

00:53

Amber Heard encourages women to 'stand up for yourself' and 'speak your mind'

1633294388

01:32

Hot air balloons lift off in New Mexico skies as event begins

1633285367

01:12

SNL fans left ‘baffled’ and ‘impressed’ by Joe Biden sketch

1633268270

More Culture

01:20

Drone footage captures Dubai Expo 2020 lighting up night sky

1633201522

01:14

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Eminem and Dr Dre to perform in star-studded line-up

1633172487

01:00

‘Is it final?’: Colin Jost says his mother tried to convince him to change son’s name

1633104845

01:24

Scarlett Johansson settles Black Widow lawsuit with Disney

1633125000

More Culture

01:08

Khloe Kardashian denies claims she’s been banned from Met Gala

1633118141

01:16

Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman join Timothee Chalamet in Warner Bros' ‘Wonka’

1633115960

01:13

Ridley Scott reveals Gladiator sequel will be 'ready to go' after he completes Napoleon movie

1633112270

01:22

Stellaris expansion Ancient Relics launches

1633085869

Binge or Bin

02:10

Ramy's creator Ramy Youssef is a 'talent'

1634309400

02:28

Ridley Road is both 'spy thriller' and 'great love story'

1633985163

02:04

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is 'The O.C in the world of The Walking Dead'

1634027742

01:57

Y: The Last Man's success 'lies in the casting'

1633855692

More Binge or Bin

02:55

Squid Game's violence is 'always in service of the storytelling'

1633763722

12:57

Squid Game, Y: The Last Man, Ridley Road | Binge or Bin episode 12

1633710953

01:56

Lovesick's non-linear storytelling makes it a 'fun' watch

1633342010

02:12

Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'

1633085596

More Binge or Bin

02:43

Stephen treats its subject matter with 'sensitivity' and 'clarity'

1632921494

02:15

The Morning Show has 'zippy' writing and 'cool' characters

1632662982

02:59

Sex Education is a 'brilliant ensemble piece'

1632576685

13:33

Sex Education, The Morning Show and Stephen | Binge or Bin episode 11

1632483283

More Binge or Bin

02:14

Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'

1631890584

02:12

Evil 'could be the next big thing'

1631623340

02:00

On The Verge 'doesn't really work' as comedy or drama

1631541575

02:55

Vigil's submarine crime investigation 'lives up to expections'

1631434443

More Binge or Bin

01:59

The North Water is 'tantalising TV'

1631355056

12:38

The North Water, Vigil and On The Verge | Binge or Bin episode 10

1631285471

02:35

Kevin Can F*** Himself is a 'biting skewering' of 'misogynistic' sitcoms

1630312161

02:15

Back to Life balances 'darkness' and 'hilarity'

1630240471

More Binge or Bin

02:46

Gossip Girl reboot has lost it's way' due to its 'moral sensibility'

1630145228

13:39

Gossip Girl, Back to Life and Clickbait | Binge or Bin episode 9

1630075092

02:58

The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

1629198141

02:40

What If...? from Marvel feels like 'flogging a living horse'

1629127400

More Binge or Bin

02:25

Modern Love has 'lost its spark' in its second season

1629017921

02:41

The Walking Dead's final season demonstrates 'confident, astute storytelling'

1628931523

13:45

The Walking Dead, What If…? and Modern Love | Binge or Bin episode 8

1628854831

02:08

The Leftovers 'delves into the fantastical' but 'in a way that is grounded in reality'

1628161829

More Binge or Bin

02:37

Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts has 'nothing below the surface'

1628004520

02:43

Cruel Summer 'could do with some editing' but is 'addictive' viewing

1627918896

02:03

Baptiste's 'tried and tested formula' ensures the show is 'watchable' and 'likeable'

1627809307

02:09

Pose is the 'most important' show Ryan Murphy has made

1627718487

More Binge or Bin

12:56

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

1627656143

01:55

Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

1626886778

02:20

I Think You Should Leave has 'something going on beneath the surface' besides 'toilet gags'

1626791704

02:29

Manifest is not 'high quality drama' but it is 'watchable'

1626695600

More Binge or Bin

02:17

This Way Up's 'believable' portrayal of sisters on screen 'sets this show apart'

1626595728

02:09

Ted Lasso is 'one of the best comedies in a long time'

1626528171

12:22

Ted Lasso, This Way Up and I Think You Should Leave | Binge or Bin episode 6

1626443900

02:29

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is an 'intelligent, darkly funny comment on America’

1625849368

More Binge or Bin

02:41

HBO's Betty 'finds its stride' in its 'lived-in, documentary-esque' second season

1625587859

02:23

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

1625501851

02:27

Netflix's Fear Street is 'slapdash' and made without 'any care at all'

1625386350

02:23

Monsters At Work is a ‘lovingly crafted’ foray into TV shows for Pixar

1625301234

More Binge or Bin

12:43

Monsters at Work, Bosch and Fear Street | Binge or Bin episode 5

1625225408

01:57

Shane Meadows' The Virtues is a 'vital watch' starring 'British Robert De Niro' Stephen Graham

1624527148

02:22

Apple TV's Lisey's Story contains 'exciting' moments but they are 'few and far between'

1624461161

03:00

Starzplay's Blindspotting uses 'laughs' to ensure the 'powerful moments land even harder'

1624285490

More Binge or Bin

02:22

The Handmaid's Tale is one of 'the best TV shows of the last 5 years'

1624182915

03:16

Disney Plus's Loki gives viewers 'exciting' opportunity to explore 'new side of the MCU'

1624086571

13:52

Loki, The Handmaid’s Tale and Lisey’s Story | Binge or Bin episode 4

1624017815

02:01

Pen15 has Independent critic 'laughing out loud at every single episode'

1623324229

More Binge or Bin

01:50

BBC's prison drama Time feels like 'a real prison in action'

1623159237

02:15

BBC's Inside No. 9 'writing itself into a hole' despite 'real high points'

1623065009

01:58

Netflix's superhero show Jupiter's Legacy is 'po-faced' and 'inhibited'

1622993804

02:17

Mare of Easttown is 'hands down the best thing on TV right now'

1622975883

More Binge or Bin

11:31

Mare of Easttown, Jupiter's Legacy and Inside No. 9 | Binge or Bin episode 3

1622798611

02:08

Underrated NBC sitcom Superstore 'takes the funniness seriously'

1622104137

02:03

Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad will join the 'pantheon of the greats'

1621953252

02:18

Oscar winner Nomadland is 'devastating, beautiful and tender'

1621854224

More Binge or Bin

02:03

BBC's The Pursuit of Love is 'frivolous and fun'

1621760705

02:15

Fargo season 4 is a 'knock off of the first three seasons'

1621675402

11:29

Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

1621595540

01:49

BBC rom-com 'Starstruck' falls flat, says Independent critic

1620991162

More Binge or Bin

02:12

Why The Night Of is 'second to none' in its indictment of the American justice system

1620899215

02:07

New superhero show Invincible is ‘everything the Avengers can’t be’

1620728851

02:07

Disney's new detective show, Big Sky, is 'trash fire'

1620650560

03:08

Line of Duty finale was 'overcooked', says Independent critic

1620460654

More Binge or Bin

01:41

You will be addicted to Netflix's 'Alice in Borderland'

1620555590

12:52

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

1620394661

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

1627469267

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

1626863904

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

1626256432

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

1625653168

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

1624451738

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

1623841182

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

1623236219

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

1622624074

More Music Box

12:21

Music Box Session #56: Amy Montgomery

1622026017

10:26

Music Box Session #55: Lord Huron

1621414534

08:49

Music Box Session #54: Alaina Castillo

1620817444

Lifestyle

04:37

Couple falls in love with 400 pound dinner pig

1634653394

01:10

Scientists find potentially oldest star in universe

1634651566

00:36

Diver discovers 900-year-old Crusader sword off coast of Israel

1634651826

00:30

Queen exclaims ‘ah there you are’ as New Zealand governor-general appears on call

1634648478

More Lifestyle

01:30

Jamie Redknapp marries Frida Andersson weeks before pair expect first child

1634645494

00:44

Tesco launches first checkout-free high street store in Holborn

1634633619

01:53

Dementia breakthrough: Infra-red helmet can improve memory and brain function

1634631111

00:25

Rare ‘one in a million’ albino squirrel spotted in Sussex

1634582870

More Lifestyle

01:27

MacBook Pro: Apple release new laptop that is ‘reimagined in every way’

1634586493

01:25

Nasa launches 12-year mission to investigate 'fossil' asteroids near Jupiter

1634549692

01:25

Spain’s ‘Crying Room’ seeks to to normalise mental health taboos with ball pools

1634543597

01:38

Sunfish 'bigger than a human' caught off Spanish coast

1634542220

More Lifestyle

00:45

Shirley Ballas tells fans she's seeing doctor after they spot ‘lump’ in armpit

1634469958

00:34

Man spotted walking his dog while driving his car

1634403722

00:29

Dog appears to ask owner 'where are you going' as she gets dressed

1634310030

02:23

Man calls 999 to ask police to remove smelly chicken from fridge

1634309315

More Lifestyle

00:34

Five Guys 'unbelievable prices' stun Aussie customer

1634292363

00:45

Afghan couple marry at US military base after escaping Taliban takeover

1634294371

00:36

Horse falls backward onto table during restaurant dinner show

1634297655

01:00

John Lewis: Little boy dances in mum’s dress during home insurance advert

1634290618

More Lifestyle

03:48

Woman's heart can be seen beating through her chest after transplant

1634242324

00:30

Young girl giggles with excitement when she realises her dad is pilot on flight

1634236215

00:45

Reporter delivers flawless live piece to camera... while skateboarding

1634227949

00:27

Prince Harry ‘on the chopping block’ next, claims Meghan Markle’s half-brother

1634229961

More Lifestyle

04:03

Work Wonders: Meet the team behind the first sustainable period brand

1634221870

01:09

Giant leatherback turtle rescued and released back into the sea

1634208399

00:32

McPlant: McDonald’s launches first vegan burger across UK

1634200927

00:10

Gesundheit!: Obedient cockapoo sneezes on owner's command

1634159732

More Lifestyle

00:31

British family set Guinness World Record for most siblings with albinism

1634147036

02:16

Blackpool Dungeons launches petition to pardon Pendle Witches

1634143336

00:34

Man celebrates birthday by cutting 550 cakes with knife in three minutes

1634142531

01:37

Sir Elton John and It’s A Sin stars launch Aids campaign video

1634142241

More Lifestyle

01:03

William Shatner thanks Jeff Bezos for ‘profound experience' after being launched into space

1634141400

01:14

Family provide rescued baby squirrel own nursery in their house

1634138124

00:44

Woman gives birth to ‘whopping' 14lb baby in Arizona

1634137061

00:57

Hundreds of hot air balloons light up New Mexico skyline at Balloon Fiesta

1634135480

More Lifestyle

01:14

Obvious hiding spots burglars always check first

1634128459

00:24

Bride hits groom in groin with ball as newly-weds play rounders

1634107435

00:23

Man builds 360-degree rotating house so wife can enjoy the changing view

1634122541

01:50

Extensive screen time could see half the world needing glasses in 30 years

1634119935

More Lifestyle

00:57

‘It’s not just fiction anymore’: Blue Origin launch brings space tourism to Texas town

1634114693

01:00

Blue Origin launch: William Shatner speaks of excitement ahead of space trip

1634115464

02:40

Star Trek actor William Shatner set to launch into space on Blue Origin’s second crewed launch

1634114516

01:07

Dog freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in iron door

1634073830

More Lifestyle

00:30

Hilarious moment dog wraps herself up in curtain to owner's dismay

1634061662

00:40

Jealous parrot repeatedly tries to peck owner’s boyfriend

1634060240

02:30

Wayne Rooney discusses battle with mental health in new Amazon documentary

1634056710

01:01

Queen uses walking stick at Westminster Abbey service

1634052999

More Lifestyle

00:35

Doctors warn of ‘catastrophic’ flu season

1634048264

00:28

Massive four-foot python found resting in shocked woman’s toilet

1634041776

01:30

Astronaut Sally Ride to be featured on 2022 US quarter

1634038825

01:11

Hubble telescope captures early moments two galaxies collide

1634020769

More Lifestyle

01:29

Blind mother shares fascinating life hacks for completing everyday tasks

1634034233

01:01

Handy tips to unwrinkle clothes without an iron

1634033414

01:33

Prince Charles’ car runs on cheese and wine

1634026388

00:31

Prince Charles reveals he’s created sweet tribute to Prince George on Balmoral estate

1634031818

More Lifestyle

01:49

Scientists simulate life on Mars in Israeli desert

1634030482

00:43

Surfer shares experience of sharks surrounding him in Florida

1633948189

01:07

Giraffe takes down rival with judo-like throw

1633945669

00:27

TikToker crashes dad’s Zoom date as Richard Simmons

1633888094

More Lifestyle

00:11

French acrobat showcases dangerous cliff jump in Montpellier

1633871726

00:33

Liam Payne says his son motivated him to star in animation Ron’s Gone Wrong

1633806109

01:59

Surfing’s biggest rides of the year to be honoured at 2021 Big Wave Awards

1633799062

00:40

Flood-hit Thailand restaurant becomes dining hotspot

1633639934

More Lifestyle

01:13

Meghan Markle rumoured to be launching her own beauty line

1633722689

01:01

YouTube to demonetise videos promoting climate change denial

1633716365

01:40

Microsoft reveals limited-edition Adidas x Xbox shoe to mark 20th anniversary

1633708879

01:34

Woman baffled by constant doorbell ringing discovers culprit is a slug

1633706980

More Lifestyle

00:57

Hot air balloons fill the skies above New Mexico for annual festival

1633697907

01:23

Youngest woman to fly solo around world halted in Alaska due to visa issues

1633692585

00:11

Stunning timelapse captures storm brewing over Sydney Harbour

1633621850

00:19

Man gets private jet experience as only passenger on Etihad flight

1633604620

More Lifestyle

01:10

Famous photobombing gorilla dies in arms of ranger who rescued her as infant

1633615701

00:47

Amazon opens its first ‘4-star’ physical store in the UK

1633604156

01:01

Twitch suffers ‘massive data breach’, with streamers’ earnings and source code leaked

1633601946

01:21

Donald Trump knocked off Forbes 400 rich list for first time in 25 years

1633600757

More Lifestyle

00:56

Aggressive magpie repeatedly swoops at man during chasing aerial attack

1633594871

01:34

Woman describes brother’s hospice nurse as an ‘angel’ during emotional reunion

1633589873

01:10

Man emotionally reunites with hospice therapist who ‘never gave up’ on late wife

1633589165

00:47

Circus performer pulls her van to a petrol station with her hair

1633542720

More Lifestyle

01:00

Husband reunites with late wife's hospice nurse who helped plan wedding one month before dying

1633537579

05:12

Work Wonders: Inside the live music venue that is thriving post-pandemic

1633512027

02:01

Zookeepers train newborn giraffes to weigh themselves on scale

1633523008

00:54

Portuguese hoop artist simultaneously spins six hula-hoops to perfection

1633520500

More Lifestyle

00:45

Brave two-year-old removes two-metre-long python from garden

1633510280

00:39

Martial artist’s face catches fire after stunt goes wrong

1633508986

01:05

Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space

1633506285

01:40

Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of sexual assault on Blurred Lines set

1633502677

More Lifestyle

00:17

Six-year-old shows off prehistoric dinosaur fossil he discovered during walk

1633444783

01:00

Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg $6bn as stocks plummet

1633443138

00:44

India: Elephant rescued from pit with excavator by forest officials

1633434461

00:28

Woman hospitalised after 70ft bridge dive leaves her with very painful injury

1633435435

More Lifestyle

05:28

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal to release NFT collection

1633432067

00:28

The Countess of Wessex speaks about 'tragic' impact of menopause in the workplace

1633430583

00:38

‘Hello literally everyone’: Twitter, McDonald’s and others react to Facebook outage

1633428314

01:25

Facebook says ‘faulty configuration change’ to blame for outage

1633428171

More Lifestyle

02:32

Facebook: Cybersecurity expert suggests social media outage 'suspicious'

1633421572

06:45

Mark Zuckerberg apologises as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp restored after blackout

1633419867

01:07

Why Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down

1633418622

00:37

Hare leaps over eagle as it dodges deadly swoop

1633367365

IndyBest

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

1632236803

03:38

The top teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews

1632236759

04:15

Top air fryers for healthy cooking 2021: Shark, Tefal and more | IndyBest Reviews

1632236773

04:16

The top electric toothbrushes 2021: Philips, Oral B and more | IndyBest Reviews

1632236787

AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

1619091941

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

1618828888

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

1618829852

00:58

Stargazing Experience

1618829858

More AlUla

01:32

Discover #TheWorldsMasterpiece

1618829884