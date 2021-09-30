Cop26: Boris Johnson outlines four main goals of summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined what he sees as the four main goals of the upcoming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow which begins at the end of October and lasts until 12 November.

Johnson stressed what he saw as the four main goals being “coal, cars, cash and trees” and said that every country needed to do their part in achieving these goals.

The PM was speaking at a youth climate conference in Milan via videolink when he made the remarks – with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also speaking at the summit.