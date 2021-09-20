Boris Johnson has suggested the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow this year will be “a turning point for the world”.

During a press conference after co-hosting a roundtable at the UN General Assembly in New York, the prime minister spoke of his commitment to make a "huge difference".

"Glasgow Cop26 is a turning point for the world. It's the moment when we have to grow up and take our responsibilities," Johnson said.

"There are changes that we are going to have to make but people should be optimistic."