Scottish actor Brian Cox lights up BBC’s Question Time with a cutting climate crisis summary admitting that “we’re in deep sh*t” and it’s not a “party political issue”.

The Succession actor went full Logan Roy on the political programme as he passionately revealed we need to think about how to care for the earth as the “planet has been destroyed”.

Mr Cox said: “We need think first and foremost about the earth and our responsibility to the planet”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.