The above video shows stunning lightning bolts shooting across the Brighton sky in what is a rare display of such stormy weather in the UK .

The lightning temporarily lit up the skyline of the seaside resort as it forked through the clouds and illuminated the buildings below to make for a spectacular view.

The UK has been experiencing a heatwave for the past few days after an unusually chilly August, with the south coast being treated to a ‘light show’ to round things off.