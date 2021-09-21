The UN pulled out all the stops to highlight the urgency of the climate crisis ahead of the UN General Assembly, including a speech and new video by superstar K-pop band BTS.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hosted an informal meeting to make a push for rich nations to fulfil their longtime pledges of $100 billion a year in climate aid to developing nations.

But Guterres warned funding alone won’t be enough to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times, saying that governments must shift subsidies away from fossil fuels and phase out coal.