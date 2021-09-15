Two bull moose go head-to-head in a sparring battle as they try to attract females during mating season, dramatic footage shows.

The horned animals were filmed squaring up to one and other before bashing antlers in the Savage River in Alaska’s Denali National Park.

Sparring is typically thought of as the precursor to violent fighting.

Battles between males can last hours before breeding rights are determined.

According to the National Park Service, moose mating season begins in late August and ends in early October.