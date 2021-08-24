The Caldor fire has burned more than 100,000 acres and destroyed more than 500 structures as firefighters battle to contain the raging northern Californian blaze.

In a video shared by the Cal Fire department, crews continue to protect structures from the blaze as burn scars scorch the earth.

Moderate humidity and lower overnight temperatures helped crews battling the wildfire to achieve 5% containment.

The blaze tore through more than 30,000 acres in two days and by Monday morning had consumed about 106,500 acres.