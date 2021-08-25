Caldor Fire: Aircraft drops more than 9,000 gallons of fire retardant

In the above video, you can see an air tanker from the McClellan Air Tanker Base in Sacramento dropping some 9,400 gallons of fire retardant over the Caldor Fire which is just 9 per cent contained as it stands.

The Caldor Fire has already burned nearly 180 sq miles (466 sq km) of El Dorado national forest and destroyed over 630 buildings to date. It still threatens another 17,000 structures, and has become the nation’s number one priority for firefighting resources, according to Thom Porter, the director of California’s department of forestry and fire protection.