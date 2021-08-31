Caldor Fire: Satellite imagery shows huge plumes of smoke

Satellite imagery of the huge Caldor Fire shows the amount of smoke being thrown up by the blaze as it approaches Lake Tahoe and forced a mass evacuation of residents.

The popular tourist destination is normally filled with tens of thousands of people looking to relax in this scenic location – but had to be emptied out Monday (30 August) as the massive wildfire expanded its borders to the north and south.

At present, the Caldor Fire covers some 177,000 acres of the US and was classed at 14 per cent contained.