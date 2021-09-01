Caldor Fire: Blaze now just three miles from South Lake Tahoe

The Caldor Fire is now just three miles from the city of South Lake Tahoe after a mass evacuation order was put in place for residents in the area.

The governors of both California and Nevada have declared a state of emergency over the Caldor Fire as reports of fire crews using ski lifts in Lake Tahoe to survey the blaze emerged.

The Caldor Fire is one of 13 wildfires currently active in California and is just 15 per cent contained from the latest estimates.