Fire officials say gusty winds are calming and giving them a chance to throw all their resources into containing the Caldor Fire that is scant miles from Lake Tahoe and neighbouring Nevada.

Strong winds that drove the Caldor Fire through high elevations of the Sierra Nevada for days has faded after forcing thousands of people to flee.

The Caldor Fire, which threatened at least 33,000 homes and structures., covered more than 328 square miles (849 square kilometres) and was 25% contained early Thursday.

“It’s a good day today to not have gusty winds up on the ridges," incident meteorologist Jim Dudley said.