Smoke from the Caldor Fire turned skies above South Lake Tahoe bright orange as flames continued to spread across northern Califonia.

"There are mountains out there under all the smoke. Raining ash. No good," local resident Jess Heath, who captured the eerie atmosphere, tweeted.

The Caldor Fire continued to grow out of control over the weekend, scorching over 98,000 acres of trees and brush in the northern Sierra Nevada.

Raging wildfires have destroyed at least 700 homes in California this summer and over 13,000 residencies remain under threat in communities close to where the Caldor Fire is burning.