A 36-year-old parakeet named Pepe was rescued by an emergency response team in California after his owners were forced to evacuate during the Caldor Fire.

San Diego Humane Society climbed into the family's property through a window following a call from Pepe’s concerned owners, who said they were unable to make it to their home in time to save the parakeet.

After successfully locating the bird, Pepe was treated to belly scratches before being moved to safety.

The society said it was performing animal-support tasks as needed including going behind fire lines to help stranded animals as shelters remain closed.