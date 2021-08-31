California to close all national forests due to wildfire concerns

The threat of wildfires is so great in California that the US Forest Service announced on Monday (30 August) that all national forests in the state would be closed until 17 September.

California has experienced its biggest wildfire in history this month when the Dixie Fire got out of control and spread through bushlands and torched homes.

The Caldor Fire has also been raging in the state, forcing a mass evacuation of popular tourist destination Lake Tahoe on Monday (30 August) as the perimeter of the fire stretched both north and south.