Volunteers joined efforts to try to clear crude oil from a Southern California beach after a leaking pipeline caused a massive spill.

The head of the company that owns the pipeline has since said the leak has been stopped.

Miles of popular beaches were forced to close after the coastline became polluted.

Volunteers began scouting the area to remove sand drenched in dark crude oil before taking it to a disposal site.

An estimated 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of crude spilled into the waters off Orange County starting late Friday or early Saturday when boaters began reporting a sheen in the water, officials said.