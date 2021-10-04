Crews deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms as they try to stop oil from a massive spill in Southern California from further fouling the beaches, wildlife and protected wetlands of the area.

Authorities used tools and techniques to try to slow the oil from spreading and then cleaning it up from the waters and land areas.

An estimated 126,000 gallons spilt into the waters as of Sunday.

Contractors in small boats joined the efforts, hoping to keep more oil from getting into the wetland Talbert Marsh, Huntington Beach.