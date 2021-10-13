In the above drone footage, you can see the damage done by a California wildfire that torched mobile homes and vehicles at Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 25 mobile homes and 16 RVs were destroyed in the fire

In Southern California, more than 200 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire which remains just 5 per cent contained, according to local county fire officials.