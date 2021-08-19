Timelapse footage has captured the Dixie Fire burning through a forest in northern California, scorching the land and turning the sky above bright orange.

The second-largest blaze in California’s recorded history prompted new evacuation orders on Tuesday as strong winds pushed flames towards the town of Susanville.

On Monday, the Dixie Fire devastated more forestland as firefighters watched on from the roadside.

The footage, shot over the course of a number of hours, shows the flames and smoke moving across the frame, eventually turning the sky orange as night falls.