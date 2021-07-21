Helicopters have been brought in to drop water on wildfire flames as they continue to burn in northern California.

More than 39,000 acres of land across Alpine County have been scorched by the Tamarack Fire alone, with more than 1,000 firefighters on the ground attempting to battle the blaze.

Extreme dry conditions have made the wildfire harder to contain and the California Office of Emergency Services confirmed that approximately 700 people have been evacuated from their homes in the area as it continues to spread.