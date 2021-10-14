Blustery winds surged through California on Tuesday, fanning wildfire flames across northern and central regions of the US state.

Adverse weather conditions led to the blazes spreading quicker than normal, with one fire west of Santa Barbara quickly scorching thousands of acres.

Windy weather is a nightmare for firefighters in a state where heat waves and drought have left forests and brush tinder-dry, with at least a half-dozen fires erupting in California on Monday.

The strong winds also downed trees and shut off power to about 21,000 customers.

