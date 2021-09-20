Two lightning-sparked wildfires in California on Sunday reached a grove of sequoia trees, where the Trail of 100 Giants is a national monument featuring 1,500-year-old sequoias.

The trees are adapted to fire, but the intensity of fires – fuelled by climate change – can overwhelm them. The base of the world’s largest tree, General Sherman, has been wrapped in protective foil. Flames have already scorched a grouping of sequoias known as the Four Guardsmen and blackened more than 88 square kilometres of forest land.

Firefighters are battling the blaze, which officials say is being spread by hot weather and strong winds.