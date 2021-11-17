Heavy rains and strong winds that battered southern British Columbia on Monday resulted in flooding and fallen trees in parts of Vancouver.

Footage captured the Vedder River overflowing with fast-rushing water.

At least one person has been killed after the Metro Vancouver area saw 140 to 180 millimetres of rainfall, according to a statement from Environment Canada.

Areas such as western Fraser Valley, Whistler, Howe Sound, and parts of the Sunshine Coast were also faced with floods.

Highways have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people in Canada and the US have been left without power.

