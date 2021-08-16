The landscape of Vernon, British Columbia was filmed being lit up red as ash rained down like snow.

Windy conditions in the state have prompted authorities to order hundreds of properties to be evacuated as the wildfires continued to grow.

The White Rock Lake fire is currently burning out of control and is estimated to measure around 622 square kilometres.

Evacuations have already been actioned in Kelowna, Armstrong, and Kamloops.

The city of Vernon has reactivated its reception centre for evacuees from neighbouring communities.