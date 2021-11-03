World Animal Protection has created a “factory farm playset” toy to demonstrate just how abhorrent some of the living conditions experienced by farm animals around the world are.

They gave the ‘toy’ to a group of British children – and filmed their reactions to show just how unnatural and cruel the lack of space and light intensive farms offer to their livestock.

In the end, you can see the group of kids created a much more natural farm, with space to roam for all the animals involved.