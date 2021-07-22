Chimpanzees have been observed attacking and killing gorillas in the wild for the first time.

Researchers from the Loango National Park in Gabon, West Africa, witnessed two lethal encounters as the species clashed.

Depleted food resources in the park, exacerbated by the effects of the climate crisis, could be to blame for the rising tension between chimps and gorillas.

However, the authors of the report have said that more research is necessary to confirm the cause of the attacks.

Previously, observed interactions between the species had been relaxed and even playful.