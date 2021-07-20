Two dams in China’s northwestern region of Inner Mongolia have burst after heavy downpours, Reuters quoted the country’s water ministry as saying.

Shocking footage appears to show parts of a dam breaking away before the barrier is swept away, letting masses of water gush out of a reservoir. A highway can be seen becoming completely inundated and houses are submerged as residents are evacuated on a forklift.

It comes as flooding has also hit other parts of the world, devastating parts of Germany, Belgium and New Zealand, with climate change exacerbating extreme weather.